Where LSU sits in ESPN’s post-Week 3 bowl projections

ESPN released its latest bowl projections after three weeks of college football. Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have different ideas of where the Bayou Bengals will wind up at the end of the year.

Bonagura has LSU playing against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Gator Bowl while Schlabach has it playing the Michigan State Spartans in the Music City Bowl. Pitt shares a common opponent with LSU in the Tennessee Volunteers, who Pitt lost to 34-27 at home in Week 2.

The Tigers will take on Tennessee on Oct. 8 in Baton Rouge. That could be a measuring stick for how that game would end up going if the two were to meet.

There has been a good bit of hype surrounding the e Spartans coming into the season, and after starting 2-0, Sparty took a trip to Washington to visit the Huskies and got pushed around. Washington showed they had a bite that followed their bark as they beat Michigan State 39-28.

We’re still very early in the season, so there are a lot of games between now and bowl season, but it’s always fun to speculate.

List

LSU vs. New Mexico: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire