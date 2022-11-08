Where LSU sits in ESPN’s Football Power Index top 25 after win over Alabama in Week 10
LSU sent shockwaves around college football on Saturday night with a win over Alabama that shook up not just the race for the SEC West division title but also the College Football Playoff discussion.
The Tigers now solely possess first place in the division and could clinch it as soon as this weekend. If they win out, they would likely become the first two-loss team to make the CFP.
LSU’s win wasn’t the only game that shook up the national picture on Saturday night, as Georgia took down No. 1 Tennessee in a statement game while Clemson’s playoff hopes likely came to an end in South Bend with a 35-14 loss to Notre Dame.
After a wild Week 10, here’s how things stand in the latest top 25 of the ESPN Football Power Index.
Oklahoma Sooners (5-4)
Week 10 Result: L 38-35 vs. Baylor
FPI: 9.7
UCF Knights (7-2)
Week 10 Result: W 35-28 at Memphis
FPI: 9.8
Louisville Cardinals (6-3)
Week 10 Result: W 34-10 vs. James Madison
FPI: 10.2
Wisconsin Badgers (5-4)
Week 10 Result: W 23-10 at Maryland
FPI: 10.3
UCLA Bruins (8-1)
Week 10 Result: W 50-36 vs. Arizona State
FPI: 10.4
Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3)
Week 10 Result: W 20-13 at Nebraska
FPI: 10.6
Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3)
Week 10 Result: W 39-33 (OT) vs. Auburn
FPI: 11.6
Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)
Week 10 Result: W 34-27 vs. Texas
FPI: 12.5
Florida State Seminoles (6-3)
Week 10 Result: W 45-3 at Miami
FPI: 13.1
Baylor Bears (6-3)
Week 10 Result: W 38-35 at Oklahoma
FPI: 13.2
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)
Week 10 Result: W 35-14 vs. Clemson
FPI: 13.4
TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)
Week 10 Result: W 34-24 vs. Texas Tech
FPI: 13.5
USC Trojans (8-1)
Week 10 Result: W 41-35 vs. California
FPI: 13.9
Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
Week 10 Result: Bye
FPI: 14.3
Oregon Ducks (8-1)
Week 10 Result: W 49-10 at Colorado
FPI: 15.7
Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)
Week 10 Result: W 45-14 at Indiana
FPI: 16.1
LSU Tigers (7-2)
Week 10 Result: W 32-31 (OT) vs. Alabama
FPI: 16.7
Clemson Tigers (8-1)
Week 10 Result: L 35-14 at Notre Dame
FPI: 17.0
Utah Utes (7-2)
Week 10 Result: W 45-20 vs. Arizona
FPI: 17.1
Texas Longhorns (6-3)
Week 10 Result: W 34-27 at Kansas State
FPI: 18.9
Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)
Week 10 Result: L 27-13 at Georgia
FPI: 21.3
Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
Week 10 Result: W 52-17 at Rutgers
FPI: 23.5
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)
Week 10 Result: L 32-31 (OT) at LSU
FPI: 27.3
Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
Week 10 Result: W 21-7 at Northwestern
FPI: 27.4
Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
Week 10 Result: W 27-13 vs. Tennessee
FPI: 28.1