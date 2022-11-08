Where LSU sits in ESPN’s Football Power Index top 25 after win over Alabama in Week 10

LSU sent shockwaves around college football on Saturday night with a win over Alabama that shook up not just the race for the SEC West division title but also the College Football Playoff discussion.

The Tigers now solely possess first place in the division and could clinch it as soon as this weekend. If they win out, they would likely become the first two-loss team to make the CFP.

LSU’s win wasn’t the only game that shook up the national picture on Saturday night, as Georgia took down No. 1 Tennessee in a statement game while Clemson’s playoff hopes likely came to an end in South Bend with a 35-14 loss to Notre Dame.

After a wild Week 10, here’s how things stand in the latest top 25 of the ESPN Football Power Index.

List

Updating the SEC standings after LSU's upset win over Alabama in Week 10

Oklahoma Sooners (5-4)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Week 10 Result: L 38-35 vs. Baylor

FPI: 9.7

UCF Knights (7-2)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 35-28 at Memphis

FPI: 9.8

Louisville Cardinals (6-3)

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 34-10 vs. James Madison

FPI: 10.2

Wisconsin Badgers (5-4)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 23-10 at Maryland

FPI: 10.3

UCLA Bruins (8-1)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 50-36 vs. Arizona State

FPI: 10.4

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 20-13 at Nebraska

FPI: 10.6

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 39-33 (OT) vs. Auburn

FPI: 11.6

Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Week 10 Result: W 34-27 vs. Texas

FPI: 12.5

Florida State Seminoles (6-3)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 45-3 at Miami

FPI: 13.1

Baylor Bears (6-3)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Week 10 Result: W 38-35 at Oklahoma

FPI: 13.2

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 35-14 vs. Clemson

FPI: 13.4

TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 34-24 vs. Texas Tech

Story continues

FPI: 13.5

USC Trojans (8-1)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 41-35 vs. California

FPI: 13.9

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: Bye

FPI: 14.3

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 49-10 at Colorado

FPI: 15.7

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 45-14 at Indiana

FPI: 16.1

LSU Tigers (7-2)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Week 10 Result: W 32-31 (OT) vs. Alabama

FPI: 16.7

Clemson Tigers (8-1)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: L 35-14 at Notre Dame

FPI: 17.0

Utah Utes (7-2)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 45-20 vs. Arizona

FPI: 17.1

Texas Longhorns (6-3)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Week 10 Result: W 34-27 at Kansas State

FPI: 18.9

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: L 27-13 at Georgia

FPI: 21.3

Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 52-17 at Rutgers

FPI: 23.5

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Week 10 Result: L 32-31 (OT) at LSU

FPI: 27.3

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Week 10 Result: W 21-7 at Northwestern

FPI: 27.4

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Result: W 27-13 vs. Tennessee

FPI: 28.1

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire