Where LSU ranks in the USA TODAY Sports top 130 re-rank

Once again we check with Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports as he released his updated re-rank of all 130 FBS teams ahead of the football season. This is a power ranking over every football team preparing to open the season.

The Tigers finished their disappointing season with a 5-5 record a season ago but were still ranked inside the top 50. The team is hoping to not repeat last season as they opened the season with a loss to Mississippi State at home. This time around they open with a road tilt with a Power Five opponent from the Pac-12 Conference.

The LSU Tigers come in ranked at No. 18 after finishing as the No. 43 team in 2020. The opening opponent on the 2021 schedule, UCLA Bruins checks in at No. 36 overall after finishing No. 52 overall. The Bruins were 3-4 in their seven-game shortened schedule last year. Under head coach Chip Kelly, UCLA has a combined record of 10-21.

Next, we see how the SEC ranked in the top 130:

How the SEC is ranked among its peers:

Rank School Last Year’s Rank 1 Alabama Crimson Tide 1 5 Georgia Bulldogs 7 9 Texas A&M Aggies 4 17 Florida Gators 14 18 LSU Tigers 43 34 Ole Miss Rebels 36 38 Kentucky Wildcats 54 48 Missouri Tigers 51 54 Auburn Tigers 33 57 Mississippi State Bulldogs 74 82 Arkansas Razorbacks 73 86 Tennessee Volunteers 85 98 South Carolina Gamecocks 102 113 Vanderbilt Commodores 116

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.