Where LSU ranks in the USA TODAY Sports top 130 re-rank
Once again we check with Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports as he released his updated re-rank of all 130 FBS teams ahead of the football season. This is a power ranking over every football team preparing to open the season.
The Tigers finished their disappointing season with a 5-5 record a season ago but were still ranked inside the top 50. The team is hoping to not repeat last season as they opened the season with a loss to Mississippi State at home. This time around they open with a road tilt with a Power Five opponent from the Pac-12 Conference.
The LSU Tigers come in ranked at No. 18 after finishing as the No. 43 team in 2020. The opening opponent on the 2021 schedule, UCLA Bruins checks in at No. 36 overall after finishing No. 52 overall. The Bruins were 3-4 in their seven-game shortened schedule last year. Under head coach Chip Kelly, UCLA has a combined record of 10-21.
Next, we see how the SEC ranked in the top 130:
How the SEC is ranked among its peers:
Rank
School
Last Year’s Rank
1
1
5
7
9
Texas A&M Aggies
4
17
14
18
LSU Tigers
43
34
Ole Miss Rebels
36
38
Kentucky Wildcats
54
48
Missouri Tigers
51
54
33
57
Mississippi State Bulldogs
74
82
73
86
85
98
South Carolina Gamecocks
102
113
Vanderbilt Commodores
116
