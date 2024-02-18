Where will LSU QB Jayden Daniels be drafted? Predictions for Heisman Trophy winner

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy this year after an excellent season showing off his abilities as a dual-threat quarterback after transferring from Arizona State. Where will he be drafted in April?

Daniels is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 draft class. With three NFL teams searching for a new franchise quarterback holding the first three picks in the draft, the LSU product and California native is almost certain to be a top-three selection in this year's draft.

Here are a few projected landing spots for Daniels come April's draft, courtesy of draft analysts from around the web.

Jayden Daniels 2024 NFL draft projections

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY: No. 3 to New England Patriots

Middlehurst-Schwartz writes, "If [Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo] elects to take the Heisman Trophy winner Daniels, New England would enjoy a far more dynamic threat behind center than Mac Jones while also getting a supremely accurate and fluid passer from the pocket."

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: No. 3 to New England Patriots

Sikkema writes, "Daniels was elite as a runner and passer in the Tigers' system this season. For a team so desperate for a quarterback, I don't think the Pats pass on whoever is left between the top three quarterbacks."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: No. 2 to Washington Commanders

Reuter writes, "Washington's beginning again at quarterback, banking on Daniels to lead the team. New Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury might appreciate Daniels as much as he did Kyler Murray’s dual-threat ability when he was head coach of the Cardinals."

Damian Parson, The Draft Network: No. 3 to Atlanta Falcons (trade up)

Parson writes, "The Falcons have been rumored to be in the mix as a trade-up candidate as a QB-needy team. Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and a healthy Kyle Pitts need a reliable guy under center. Jayden Daniels will give them that and more due to his dynamic dual-threat skill set."

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: No. 2 to Washington Commanders

Iyer writs, "Daniels has tremendous zip as a downfield passer on top of being an explosive runner. He can fit well with Kingsbury, too, as the mobile Kyler Murray once did as the No. 1 overall pick in Arizona."

2024 NFL Draft odds: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

According to latest NFL Draft odds from BetMGM, Daniels has the fourth-highest odds to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The LSU quarterback's odds are +3000 to be No. 1 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

Where: Campus Marius Park at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan

When: April 25-27, 2024

Cable TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+; ESPN+; fuboTV

Streaming: NFL+; ESPN+; fuboTV

