Where do LSU’s passers stand in SEC quarterback rankings?

This LSU team has a lot to figure out this spring, but much of the discussion so far has centered around the quarterback battle.

There are two primary competitors to win the job: Myles Brennan, a redshirt senior whose career has been marred by injuries and was talked out of the transfer portal by coach Brian Kelly, and Jayden Daniels, the player Kelly added in the transfer portal.

Daniels comes from Arizona State, where he was a three-year starter and had productive seasons in 2019 and 2020 before struggling this past year. He’ll look for more success in Baton Rouge, and many consider him the favorite to win the job.

Regardless of which signal-caller gets the nod initially, On3’s Jesse Simonton ranked LSU’s quarterback position at 10th in the SEC.

Brian Kelly has the rest of the summer and fall to determine who will be his quarterback Week 1 against Florida State, but it wouldn’t surprise me if both Brennan and Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State, see action to start the season. Brennan shocked many when he took his name out of the transfer portal to return to LSU, but then Kelly went and recruited Daniels away from ASU. The Tigers have a shoddy offensive line and their once-vaunted run game has been absent in recent years, but they are loaded at receiver.

As Simonton notes, the quarterback certainly won’t be wanting for targets in the passing game. The Tigers return Kayshon Boutte, one of the top receivers in the nation, as well as other contributors like Malik Nabers, Jack Bech and Brian Thomas Jr..

The big challenge for LSU will be up front, where it has to replace four of five starters from a year ago along the offensive line. That could prove to be the limiting factor this season, but given the fact that the Tigers have two veteran players with experience competing for the job, it’s hard to imagine the winner of the job can’t be in the top half of the league’s passers.

Who wins SEC 🏈 title in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno