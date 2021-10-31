Where LSU opponents rank after week 9 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
No game this week for the LSU Tigers as they were on a bye. On Saturday they will head to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Much like the Tigers, their opponents were on a bye.
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Sunday. The Georgia Bulldogs remained as the consensus No. 1 team in the country collecting all 64 first-place votes. The top five teams remained in their spots with movement among the other 20 teams in the poll.
Alabama is ranked No. 3 and Texas A&M comes in at No. 12. Those opponents will sandwich the Arkansas and UL-Monroe games for the LSU Tigers.
A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
8-0
1,600 (64)
–
2
Cincinnati
8-0
1,460
–
3
Alabama
7-1
1,453
–
4
Oklahoma
9-0
1,423
–
5
Ohio State
7-1
1,336
–
6
Michigan State
8-0
1,325
+1
7
Oregon
7-1
1,198
+1
8
Notre Dame
7-1
1,095
+3
9
Wake Forest
8-0
1,051
+4
10
Michigan
7-1
1,050
-4
11
Oklahoma State
7-1
922
+4
12
Texas A&M
6-2
910
+2
13
Baylor
7-1
815
+5
14
Auburn
6-2
802
+7
15
Ole Miss
6-2
680
-6
16
Iowa
6-2
512
-6
17
Kentucky
6-2
497
-5
18
Texas-San Antonio
8-0
401
+4
19
Houston
7-1
349
+10
20
BYU
7-2
310
+6
21
Coastal Carolina
7-1
301
+3
22
NC State
6-2
265
+3
23
Penn State
5-3
215
-6
24
SMU
7-1
192
-8
25
Pittsburgh
6-2
162
-6
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 20 San Diego State; No. 23 Iowa State
Others receiving votes:
UL Lafayette 156; Fresno State 73; San Diego State 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi State 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; Liberty 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 1.
Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB