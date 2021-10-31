Where LSU opponents rank after week 9 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Conn
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

No game this week for the LSU Tigers as they were on a bye. On Saturday they will head to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Much like the Tigers, their opponents were on a bye.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Sunday. The Georgia Bulldogs remained as the consensus No. 1 team in the country collecting all 64 first-place votes. The top five teams remained in their spots with movement among the other 20 teams in the poll.

Alabama is ranked No. 3 and Texas A&M comes in at No. 12. Those opponents will sandwich the Arkansas and UL-Monroe games for the LSU Tigers.

A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

8-0

1,600 (64)

2

Cincinnati

8-0

1,460

3

Alabama

7-1

1,453

4

Oklahoma

9-0

1,423

5

Ohio State

7-1

1,336

6

Michigan State

8-0

1,325

+1

7

Oregon

7-1

1,198

+1

8

Notre Dame

7-1

1,095

+3

9

Wake Forest

8-0

1,051

+4

10

Michigan

7-1

1,050

-4

11

Oklahoma State

7-1

922

+4

12

Texas A&M

6-2

910

+2

13

Baylor

7-1

815

+5

14

Auburn

6-2

802

+7

15

Ole Miss

6-2

680

-6

16

Iowa

6-2

512

-6

17

Kentucky

6-2

497

-5

18

Texas-San Antonio

8-0

401

+4

19

Houston

7-1

349

+10

20

BYU

7-2

310

+6

21

Coastal Carolina

7-1

301

+3

22

NC State

6-2

265

+3

23

Penn State

5-3

215

-6

24

SMU

7-1

192

-8

25

Pittsburgh

6-2

162

-6

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 20 San Diego State; No. 23 Iowa State

Others receiving votes:

UL Lafayette 156; Fresno State 73; San Diego State 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi State 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; Liberty 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 1.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

Recommended Stories