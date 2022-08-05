Where LSU lands in Sporting News’ preseason bowl projections

Since capturing a College Football Playoff national title in 2019, LSU hasn’t had much to write home about during the postseason.

The Tigers went 5-5 in 2020 but self-imposed a bowl ban as a result of the ongoing NCAA investigation into the program, and a shorthanded squad finished the 2021 season with a blowout loss against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

New coach Brian Kelly isn’t necessarily expected to bring the team back to title contention in Year 1, but he is expected to improve LSU’s national standing quite a bit. The latest bowl projections from Sporting News don’t exactly reflect that, however, as the Tigers are predicted to land in the mid-tier Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 31.

These projections have LSU drawing Penn State in that game.

The two teams have met twice before — both in bowl games — with the Nittany Lions holding a 2-0 record in the all-time series. They won the 1974 Orange Bowl by a score of 16-9, and they survived a 19-17 affair in the Capital One Bowl in 2010.

This wouldn’t be the most exciting bowl matchup, and Tigers fans certainly hope the team can put together a good enough campaign to end up in a more high-profile game. But it would at least bring together two historic powers who rarely play against each other in a fun backdrop.

List

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire