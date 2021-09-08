Where LSU lands in the latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank of 130 FBS teams

Who doesn’t love more power rankings? This time we look at the entire FBS. Just how far did the Tigers fall in the latest update from USA TODAY Sports re-rankings of every team in FBS?

Paul Myerberg is back with his weekly re-rank of all 130 FBS teams. Going into the game against Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins, the LSU Tigers were ranked No. 18 overall. The loss dumped the team all the way down to No. 30, they fell 12 spots. UCLA was no. 36 but now find themselves in the top 15 as the No. 15 team on the list.

SEC Teams:

Alabama (No. 1)

Georgia (No. 2)

Texas A&M (No. 8)

Florida (No. 17)

Mississippi (No. 25)

LSU (No. 30)

Kentucky (No. 43)

Missouri (No. 49)

Auburn (No. 50)

Mississippi State (No. 57)

Tennessee (No. 74)

Arkansas (No. 79)

South Carolina (No. 99)

Vanderbilt (No. 124)

Well good news for Vanderbilt, despite the loss to East Tennessee State of FCS, they aren’t the worst team in the country. That goes to Connecticut, just ahead of UL-Monroe.

The Tigers find themselves as the No. 6 team in the SEC, which would put them at No. 4 in the SEC West behind Alabama, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. LSU will face two of those teams on the road this year with the Aggies coming to Death Valley to close out the regular season.

The week three opponent Central Michigan comes in at No. 84. They rose up the rankings from No. 88 despite the loss to Missouri to open the season. Former Florida head coach Jim McElwain makes his return to Baton Rouge with his new team on Sept. 18.

McElwain is 1-1 in Baton Rouge, the last time he faced LSU the Tigers won 17-16 in Gainesville.