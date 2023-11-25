Where would LSU football be without Jayden Daniels? Certainly in a dark place | Riley

BATON ROUGE – Imagine if Jayden Daniels had never transferred to LSU football.

Imagine if everything had gone smoothly at Arizona State and there was no need for him to leave. Imagine if Brian Kelly had no interest in adding a fourth quarterback to a room that already had Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard.

Imagine where LSU would be this season without him.

"It has meant a lot to me. Being able to come here and flash and really believe in myself and trusting the unknown," Daniels said following LSU's 42-30 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. "I didn't know what I was going to get myself into."

LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) rode a four-touchdown and 355-total-yard performance from Daniels to pull away from the Aggies (7-5, 4-4) on Saturday, finishing its second regular season under Kelly with a 9-3 record. That wouldn't have been possible without Daniels.

Daniels entered the weekend leading the nation in plays of 20+ yards, touchdown passes, quarterback rating and rushing yards among quarterbacks. He did it all while playing against four top-12 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings and with a defense that has left a lot to be desired this season.

That defense is the leading reason why LSU isn't competing for an SEC Championship, let alone a national championship. The Tigers entered this weekend with the No. 103 defense in the FBS, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index. They allowed 55 points to Ole Miss, 45 to Florida State and 42 to Alabama in season-defining losses.

Imagine how much worse it would have been without Daniels.

LSU's offense would have still been productive. The Tigers have a top-half-of-the-league offensive line, two potential first-round picks at wide receiver and a solid stable of running backs. With offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock back for a second season, a 2023 offense led by Nussmeier would have been a good unit.

However, the Tigers' offense had to be great to win games this season.

They had to be great on Sept. 23 to come back from a second-half deficit against Arkansas. They had to be great two weeks later on the road against Missouri to claw their way back from a 15-point hole. They had to be great to win against Texas A&M on Saturday after falling behind by 10 points in the third quarter.

Losses in all three games would have handed LSU a 6-6 record, far from the standard Kelly expected the Tigers' program to be in by Year 2.

LSU DEFEATS TEXAS A&M: LSU football, Jayden Daniels takes down Texas A&M thanks to explosive second half performance

LSU GRADES VS. TEXAS A&M: Grading Jayden Daniels, LSU football's win over Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium

NABERS BREAKS RECEIVING YARDS RECORD: Malik Nabers breaks the LSU record for career receptions

"Big-time players make big-time plays in games like this," Kelly said after the win over the Aggies. "You saw Nabers and Thomas and obviously Daniels with the four touchdown passes against what I would consider the best defense that we've played all year."

Unfortunately for LSU, Daniels will be gone next season, and so will Nabers and Thomas. Their departures place more pressure on Nussmeier to fill into Daniels' shoes admirably and for LSU's defense to improve dramatically in 2024.

But those questions can be answered another time. Daniels was a savior for LSU's 2023 season, keeping a program still going through growing pains on track.

There's no doubt that LSU would have been worse this season without Daniels. The only question that remains is whether Heisman Trophy voters agree.

"You throw for four touchdown passes against a defense, you put up 42 points. It sure as heck can't hurt you," Kelly said. "And then obviously running the way he did. I just think he just strengthened his case for the Heisman."

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels: LSU football star has led Tigers to 9-3 season