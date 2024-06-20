Where will LSU finish in the SEC standings this fall, according to Phil Steele?

It’s the dawn of a new era in the SEC as Texas and Oklahoma have now jumped from the Big 12 to the SEC. That means the toughest conference in the country just got even harder.

With that being said, where does Phil Steele think LSU will finish in the overall SEC rankings this fall? Steele has the Tigers finishing as the No. 5 team in the conference. He has LSU behind Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Brian Kelly has led LSU to back-to-back 10-win seasons in his first two years in Baton Rouge. He lost a lot of great players on offense last season as Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels and his two top wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. have all gone to the NFL. Garrett Nussmeier will take over as the starting quarterback and he and Kyren Lacy look to be a dominant duo this fall.

On defense, the Tigers can’t get much worse than they were last year. Kelly hired Blake Baker away from Missouri to be his new defensive coordinator and I believe that move will help LSU a lot. Baker was an assistant coach in 2022 when LSU went to the SEC championship game.

