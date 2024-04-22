When, where LSU will celebrate gymnastics national championship win: Parade route, times

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University is celebrating its first national gymnastics championship win with a parade.

The LSU gymnastics team won their first national title on Saturday, April 20. They won at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas with a score of 198.225. LSU beat the California Golden Bears (197.850), Utah Utes (197.800) and Florida Gators (197.4375).

LSU will celebrate with a parade at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, and a ceremony at 7 p.m. inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU gymnastics wins first national title in program history

The route will be the same as the women’s basketball parade last year. It will start at the School of Music, go down Dalrymple Drive, take a left on at Field House Drive and then continue to North Stadium Drive and Victory Hill.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.