Where LSU baseball stands in the latest polls

Another week, another set of polls.

LSU finished last week 2-2 after winning against Tulane on Tuesday and taking the final game of the series against Texas A&M on Sunday. The Tigers went into last week ranked No. 8 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, then proceeded to drop the weekend series to the unranked Aggies.

That dropped LSU all the way down to No. 18, and it dropped out of the Baseball America poll entirely.

Catcher Tyler McManus led the Tigers in hitting last week, batting .444 (4-for-9) with two homers, four RBI, and three runs scored. They have another busy week of games ahead this week as they get a shot at revenge on Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night before starting a weekend series in Gainesville against the No. 7 Florida Gators on Friday.

Here’s how all the latest polls shake out.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Vanderbilt (17-2) Mississippi (15-4) Texas (17-5) Arkansas (16-3) Tennessee (19-1) Oregon State (14-4) Florida (15-5) Virginia (19-1) Arizona (15-4) Florida State (13-6) Texas Tech (17-4) North Carolina (17-3) Oklahoma State (14-6) Georgia (16-4) Notre Dame (12-4) Georgia Tech (15-5) Liberty (14-4) LSU (15-5) TCU (14-5) Maryland (16-3) Texas State (18-3) Louisville (16-4) Clemson (15-4) Stanford (9-7) Gonzaga (14-4)

D1Baseball Top 25

Mississippi (15-4) Texas (17-5) Arkansas (16-3) Vanderbilt (17-2) Tennessee (19-1) Oregon State (14-4) Florida State (13-6) Florida (15-5) Oklahoma State (14-6) Virginia (19-1) Arizona (15-4) Notre Dame (12-4) North Carolina (17-3) Georgia Tech (15-5) Liberty (14-4) Texas Tech (17-4) Georgia (16-4) Louisville (16-4) TCU (14-5) Texas State (18-3) LSU (15-5) Maryland (16-3) Gonzaga (14-4) Clemson (15-4) Connecticut (14-3)

Baseball America Top 25

Mississippi (15-4) Oregon State (14-4) Texas (17-5) Virginia (19-1) Vanderbilt (17-2) Arkansas (16-3) Tennessee (19-1) Florida State (13-6) Florida (15-5) Oklahoma State (14-6) Notre Dame (12-4) Arizona (15-4) Liberty (14-4) North Carolina (17-3) Louisville (18-4) Georgia Tech (15-5) Georgia (16-4) Stanford (9-7) Gonzaga (14-4) Clemson (15-4) Maryland (16-3) Texas State (18-3) Texas Tech (17-4) Miami (13-6) Old Dominion (16-2)

Perfect Game Top 25

Tennessee (19-1) Vanderbilt (17-2) Texas (17-5) Oklahoma State (14-6) Mississippi (15-4) Arkansas (16-3) Oregon State (14-4) Virginia (19-1) Notre Dame (12-4) Florida State (13-6) Texas Tech (17-4) Georgia Tech (15-5) TCU (14-5) Florida (15-5) Arizona (15-4) Liberty (14-4) North Carolina (17-3) UConn (14-3) Louisville (16-4) Texas State (18-3) LSU (15-5) Miami (13-6) Maryland (16-3) Wake Forest (16-4) Clemson (15-4)

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Vanderbilt (17-2) Tennessee (19-1) Virginia (19-1) Texas (17-5) Arkansas (16-3) North Carolina (17-3) Georgia (16-4) Mississippi (15-4) Texas State (18-3) Arizona (15-4) Oregon State (14-4) Georgia Tech (15-5) Florida (15-5) LSU (15-5) Louisville (16-4) Texas Tech (17-4) Purdue (17-1) Old Dominion (16-2) Notre Dame (12-4) Liberty (14-4) Oregon (13-6) Florida State (13-6) Miami (13-6) Gonzaga (14-4) Oklahoma State (14-6) Connecticut (14-3) TCU (14-5) Maryland (16-3) South Alabama (15-3) Texas A&M (12-7)

