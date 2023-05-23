Where LSU baseball stands in the final national rankings entering SEC tournament

The regular season has come to an end. The LSU Tigers started the season as the No. 1 team in the country, and they stayed that way for a while, but there is a new No. 1 at the end of the season: the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest finished its season with a 45-9 overall record and a 22-7 conference record in a stacked ACC. They didn’t drop a conference series all season. They will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, and they will play Pittsburgh on Thursday and Notre Dame on Friday in pool play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The SEC is still well-represented as five teams made it inside the top 10 in one of the polls. Here’s how all the national rankings break down entering conference tournament week.

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

D1Baseball Top 25

Advertisement

Wake Forest (45-9) Florida (42-13) Stanford (37-14) Arkansas (39-15) Louisiana State (42-13) Clemson (39-17) Coastal Carolina (37-17) Vanderbilt (37-17) Connecticut (40-13) Oregon State (39-16) Miami (37-18) Virginia (44-11) Tennessee (38-18) Campbell (41-13) East Carolina (41-15) Southern Miss (37-16) Dallas Baptist (42-13) Oklahoma State (37-16) Auburn (33-19) Texas (38-18) West Virginia (39-16) Boston College (34-17) Maryland (37-19) Alabama (38-17) Kentucky (36-17)

Perfect Game Top 25

Wake Forest (45-9) Florida (42-13) Stanford (37-14) Arkansas (39-15) Clemson (39-17) Louisiana State (42-13) Miami (37-18) Coastal Carolina (37-17) Tennessee (38-18) Vanderbilt (37-17) Dallas Baptist (42-13) Virginia (44-11) Auburn (33-19) Connecticut (40-13) East Carolina (41-15) Alabama (38-17) Duke (35-19) Indiana State (38-14) Boston College (34-17) West Virginia (39-16) Campbell (41-13) South Carolina (38-17) Oklahoma State (37-16) Southern Miss (37-16) Kentucky (36-17)

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Advertisement

Wake Forest (45-9) Stanford (37-14) Florida (42-13) Arkansas (39-15) Louisiana State (42-13) Virginia (44-11) Clemson (39-17) Miami (37-18) Indiana State (38-14) Oral Roberts (43-11) Coastal Carolina (37-17) Southern Miss (37-16) Texas (38-18) Oklahoma State (37-16) Vanderbilt (37-17) Auburn (33-19) Oregon State (39-16) West Virginia (39-16) Alabama (38-17) Connecticut (40-13) Dallas Baptist (42-13) Maryland (37-19) Kent State (40-14) East Carolina (41-15) Tennessee (38-18) South Carolina (38-17) Duke (35-19) UCSB (35-17) Boston College (34-17) Campbell (41-13)

Baseball America Top 25

Wake Forest (45-9) Florida (42-13) Arkansas (39-15) Stanford (37-14) Louisiana State (42-13) Vanderbilt (37-17) Clemson (39-17) Coastal Carolina (37-17) Virginia (44-11) Miami (37-18) East Carolina (41-15) Oklahoma State (37-16) Texas (38-18) West Virginia (39-16) Campbell (41-13) Dallas Baptist (42-13) Oregon State (39-16) Tennessee (38-18) Duke (35-19) Auburn (33-19) Kentucky (36-17) South Carolina (38-17) Connecticut (40-13) Maryland (36-19) Indiana State (38-14)

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=611345007]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire