Where LSU’s 2024 class stands in final 247Sports composite recruiting rankings

National Signing Day is in the books, and it was fairly uneventful for the Tigers.

The one player they were looking to add, five-star athlete Terry Bussey, held firm to his commitment to Texas A&M. After Dominick McKinley — LSU’s only commit who didn’t sign during the early signing period — made things official, that was officially a wrap on the Tigers’ 2024 class.

Though it had the chance to move up into the top five with a flip of Bussey, LSU still finishes with one of the nation’s stronger classes. Here’s how it all shakes out in the final 247Sports composite rankings.

Kentucky Wildcats

Points: 233.48

Average Rating: 88.62

Total Commits: 22

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Points: 236.09

Average Rating: 89.13

Total Commits: 21

Wisconsin Badgers

Points: 239.10

Average Rating: 89.33

Total Commits: 22

South Carolina Gamecocks

Points: 239.88

Average Rating: 90.75

Total Commits: 16

Ole Miss Rebels

Points: 240.20

Average Rating: 89.46

Total Commits: 22

Missouri Tigers

Points: 241.93

Average Rating: 89.35

Total Commits: 21

Texas A&M Aggies

Points: 245.18

Average Rating: 91.43

Total Commits: 17

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Points: 247.50

Average Rating: 88.24

Total Commits: 31

USC Trojans

Points: 253.66

Average Rating: 90.14

Total Commits: 22

Michigan Wolverines

Points: 263.07

Average Rating: 90.29

Total Commits: 27

Penn State Nittany Lions

Points: 265.61

Average Rating: 90.59

Total Commits: 25

Florida Gators

Points: 266.33

Average Rating: 91.57

Total Commits: 19

Tennessee Volunteers

Points: 267.26

Average Rating: 91.16

Total Commits: 21

Florida State Seminoles

Points: 271.76

Average Rating: 90.90

Total Commits: 23

Clemson Tigers

Points: 272.19

Average Rating: 90.64

Total Commits: 22

Auburn Tigers

Points: 275.39

Average Rating: 92.10

Total Commits: 20

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Points: 275.57

Average Rating: 91.46

Total Commits: 23

Oklahoma Sooners

Points: 275.64

Average Rating: 90.84

Total Commits: 28

LSU Tigers

Points: 278.75

Average Rating: 90.82

Total Commits: 29

Texas Longhorns

Points: 286.92

Average Rating: 92.37

Total Commits: 22

Ohio State Buckeyes

Points: 289.13

Average Rating: 92.80

Total Commits: 22

Miami Hurricanes

Points: 291.54

Average Rating: 91.01

Total Commits: 27

Oregon Ducks

Points: 293.22

Average Rating: 92.19

Total Commits: 27

Alabama Crimson Tide

Points: 310.75

Average Rating: 93.12

Total Commits: 28

Georgia Bulldogs

Points: 317.05

Average Rating: 93.61

Total Commits: 28

