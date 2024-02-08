Advertisement

Where LSU’s 2024 class stands in final 247Sports composite recruiting rankings

Tyler Nettuno
National Signing Day is in the books, and it was fairly uneventful for the Tigers.

The one player they were looking to add, five-star athlete Terry Bussey, held firm to his commitment to Texas A&M. After Dominick McKinley — LSU’s only commit who didn’t sign during the early signing period — made things official, that was officially a wrap on the Tigers’ 2024 class.

Though it had the chance to move up into the top five with a flip of Bussey, LSU still finishes with one of the nation’s stronger classes. Here’s how it all shakes out in the final 247Sports composite rankings.

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 233.48

Average Rating: 88.62

Total Commits: 22

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 236.09

Average Rating: 89.13

Total Commits: 21

Wisconsin Badgers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 239.10

Average Rating: 89.33

Total Commits: 22

South Carolina Gamecocks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 239.88

Average Rating: 90.75

Total Commits: 16

Ole Miss Rebels

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 240.20

Average Rating: 89.46

Total Commits: 22

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 241.93

Average Rating: 89.35

Total Commits: 21

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 245.18

Average Rating: 91.43

Total Commits: 17

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 247.50

Average Rating: 88.24

Total Commits: 31

USC Trojans

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 253.66

Average Rating: 90.14

Total Commits: 22

Michigan Wolverines

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Points: 263.07

Average Rating: 90.29

Total Commits: 27

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 265.61

Average Rating: 90.59

Total Commits: 25

Florida Gators

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 266.33

Average Rating: 91.57

Total Commits: 19

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 267.26

Average Rating: 91.16

Total Commits: 21

Florida State Seminoles

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 271.76

Average Rating: 90.90

Total Commits: 23

Clemson Tigers

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 272.19

Average Rating: 90.64

Total Commits: 22

Auburn Tigers

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 275.39

Average Rating: 92.10

Total Commits: 20

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 275.57

Average Rating: 91.46

Total Commits: 23

Oklahoma Sooners

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 275.64

Average Rating: 90.84

Total Commits: 28

LSU Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 278.75

Average Rating: 90.82

Total Commits: 29

Texas Longhorns

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Points: 286.92

Average Rating: 92.37

Total Commits: 22

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Points: 289.13

Average Rating: 92.80

Total Commits: 22

Miami Hurricanes

Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 291.54

Average Rating: 91.01

Total Commits: 27

Oregon Ducks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 293.22

Average Rating: 92.19

Total Commits: 27

Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 310.75

Average Rating: 93.12

Total Commits: 28

Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 317.05

Average Rating: 93.61

Total Commits: 28

