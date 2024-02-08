Where LSU’s 2024 class stands in final 247Sports composite recruiting rankings
National Signing Day is in the books, and it was fairly uneventful for the Tigers.
The one player they were looking to add, five-star athlete Terry Bussey, held firm to his commitment to Texas A&M. After Dominick McKinley — LSU’s only commit who didn’t sign during the early signing period — made things official, that was officially a wrap on the Tigers’ 2024 class.
Though it had the chance to move up into the top five with a flip of Bussey, LSU still finishes with one of the nation’s stronger classes. Here’s how it all shakes out in the final 247Sports composite rankings.
Kentucky Wildcats
Points: 233.48
Average Rating: 88.62
Total Commits: 22
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Points: 236.09
Average Rating: 89.13
Total Commits: 21
Wisconsin Badgers
Points: 239.10
Average Rating: 89.33
Total Commits: 22
South Carolina Gamecocks
Points: 239.88
Average Rating: 90.75
Total Commits: 16
Ole Miss Rebels
Points: 240.20
Average Rating: 89.46
Total Commits: 22
Missouri Tigers
Points: 241.93
Average Rating: 89.35
Total Commits: 21
Texas A&M Aggies
Points: 245.18
Average Rating: 91.43
Total Commits: 17
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Points: 247.50
Average Rating: 88.24
Total Commits: 31
USC Trojans
Points: 253.66
Average Rating: 90.14
Total Commits: 22
Michigan Wolverines
Points: 263.07
Average Rating: 90.29
Total Commits: 27
Penn State Nittany Lions
Points: 265.61
Average Rating: 90.59
Total Commits: 25
Florida Gators
Points: 266.33
Average Rating: 91.57
Total Commits: 19
Tennessee Volunteers
Points: 267.26
Average Rating: 91.16
Total Commits: 21
Florida State Seminoles
Points: 271.76
Average Rating: 90.90
Total Commits: 23
Clemson Tigers
Points: 272.19
Average Rating: 90.64
Total Commits: 22
Auburn Tigers
Points: 275.39
Average Rating: 92.10
Total Commits: 20
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Points: 275.57
Average Rating: 91.46
Total Commits: 23
Oklahoma Sooners
Points: 275.64
Average Rating: 90.84
Total Commits: 28
LSU Tigers
Points: 278.75
Average Rating: 90.82
Total Commits: 29
Texas Longhorns
Points: 286.92
Average Rating: 92.37
Total Commits: 22
Ohio State Buckeyes
Points: 289.13
Average Rating: 92.80
Total Commits: 22
Miami Hurricanes
Points: 291.54
Average Rating: 91.01
Total Commits: 27
Oregon Ducks
Points: 293.22
Average Rating: 92.19
Total Commits: 27
Alabama Crimson Tide
Points: 310.75
Average Rating: 93.12
Total Commits: 28
Georgia Bulldogs
Points: 317.05
Average Rating: 93.61
Total Commits: 28