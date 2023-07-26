Where LSU’s 2024 class ranks in On3 Consensus at the end of dead period

With the July dead period coming to an end, LSU has the chance to make a big impression on several recruits this weekend at Bayou Splash.

That will be the team’s major recruiting event before the dead period starts back up at the beginning of August.

As things currently stand, LSU is off to a solid start in 2024 but has some ground to make up. While the Tigers rank outside the top 10 nationally per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, On3 is higher on them.

LSU’s class ranks sixth nationally, according to the On3 Consensus Rankings. Here’s the site’s rundown of the ranking.

0 five-stars | 13 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 19 total recruits

Top Commit: Jackson (La.) East Feliciana tight end Trey’Dez Green, No. 72 in On3 Industry Ranking

Summary: Keeping in-state talent home has been a priority for Brian Kelly and the Tigers this cycle. Of LSU’s 19 commitments, 14 are in-state products and they hold pledges from eight the state’s top 10 recruits.

LSU is still in the mix for several of its top targets like Colin Simmons and Caden Durham. If it could pull off a big haul like that, the Tigers could catapult their class ranking even higher.

