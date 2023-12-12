Where LSU’s 2024 class ranks after latest commitment

LSU added a blue-chip recruit to its 2024 class last week, picking up a commitment from Louisiana defensive tackle Gabriel Reliford.

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Reliford is the 23rd-best defensive lineman in the class and the 220th overall recruit.

On3’s own rankings are even higher on Reliford, putting him in the top 100.

So where do recruiting services rank LSU’s class after its latest commitment?

On3: 12th

247Sports: 12th

ESPN: 14th

Rivals: 8th

The Reliford commitment didn’t move the needle rankings-wise, but it filled a major need for LSU. After missing out on defensive tackle Dominick McKinley, LSU needed more depth on the interior line. With Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith potentially off to the league, the Tigers need to reload at that spot.

LSU sits outside the top 10 on most sites, which isn’t up to the standard set in years past, but this class is deep and has depth.

Rivals is the highest on Brian Kelly’s class right now, slotting the Tigers at eighth.

