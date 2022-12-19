Where LSU’s 2023 recruiting class currently stands in the On3 Consensus rankings

The Tigers had a successful Year 1 season on the field, but arguably the most impressive returns from the first season of the Brian Kelly era have come off it.

Kelly has done an incredible job on the recruiting trail in the 2023 cycle, and the result has been one of the top high school classes in the country. LSU currently has one five-star prospect committed (per the On3 Consensus Rankings) and a number of highly rated four stars.

LSU recently added another elite prospect in safety Javien Toviano, a top-75 prospect from Texas who committed on Thursday.

At times, this has been a top-five class — depending on the recruiting service you’re checking — but after a wild week on the recruiting trail for several other programs, LSU currently sits at just No. 7 in the On3 Consensus.

The Tigers’ success on the recruiting trail starts on their home turf. LSU has commitments from some of the top players in the Pelican State including Heard, four-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., four-star running back Kaleb Jackson and four-star safety Kylin Jackson. Of the top 16 players in Louisiana, eight of them are committed to the Tigers. Brian Kelly has also made a mark out-of-state. On Dec. 15, he landed a commitment from four-star safety Javien Toviano, the No. 54 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus and a Texas native.

LSU already has a big class at 25 and will likely look to add several transfers, but there’s still room to grow. Kelly said he wanted to bring in 30+ players this offseason between recruiting and the transfer portal.

The recruiting class could surge in the rankings once more if the Tigers can land consensus five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, who is considered an LSU lean and spent his final official visit weekend in Baton Rouge.

List

LSU has a top 5 recruiting class in 2023 as November comes to a close

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire