Where LSU’s 2023 recruiting class ranks across the industry following recent decommitments

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class took a couple hits in recent days with two blue-chip defensive linemen decommitting in Darron Reed and Joshua Mickens.

There hadn’t been much negative news on the trail this cycle. LSU’s class has been trending up since the day Brian Kelly took the job. This is the first real step back.

The sky is yet to fall, though.

LSU’s class remains comfortably in the top 10 and the defensive line is still in a good spot, too, anchored by Dashawn Womack and Jaxon Howard. On3 gave Womack his fifth star last week.

Following the shakeup, here’s where the class ranks.

247Sports: Fifth

On3: Sixth

Rivals: Sixth

ESPN: Eighth

Average rank: 6.25

There aren’t too many blue-chip defensive linemen left on the board to replace Reed and Mickens, but LSU could be preparing some big additions on the backend.

According to 247’s and On3’s respective prediction systems, LSU is in a good spot with defensive backs Desmond Ricks and Javien Toviano. Commitments from Ricks and Toviano would bring LSU’s class to 25 players and give LSU the strong DB class that it needs.

We’ll begin to find out more about the future roster in early December with the transfer window and early signing day.

