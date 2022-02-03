Where the Longhorns 2022 class ranks among the last decade for Texas
Texas capped off the 2022 recruiting cycle with a bang on Wednesday as five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell signed with the Horns.
Cambell was the final piece of the puzzle to Texas’ No. 5 overall class.
Steve Sarkisian did a great job using both the transfer portal and high school ranks to address the needs on the roster.
Quarterback Quinn Ewers (Ohio State) was brought in along with wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming) and tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama) to provide immediate help to the offense.
The focus of the high school recruiting was adding talent to the trenches on both sides of the ball. Texas signed 16 guys to help them on the line of scrimmage including five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell and Kelvin Banks.
Texas has been remarkably consistent in the recruiting rankings over the past ten years. Even with all the losing seasons and coaching changes, Texas never had a class ranked outside of the top 25 nationally.
Here is where Texas 2022 class ranks among Texas’ last 10 signing classes:
Class of 2017
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: No. 25
Big 12 rank: No. 2
Notable players: QB Sam Ehlinger, OL Sam Cosmi and CB Josh Thompson
Class of 2013
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: No. 17
Big 12 rank: No. 2
Notable players: QB Tyrone Swoops, LB Naashon Hughes and TE Geoff Swain
Class of 2014
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: No. 15
Big 12 rank: No. 2
Notable players: RB D’Onta Foreman, DT Poona Ford and QB/WR Jerrod Heard
Class of 2021
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
National rank: No. 15
Big 12 rank: No. 2
Notable players: WR Xavier Worthy, TE Ja’Tavion Sanders and RB Johnathan Brooks
Class of 2015
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: No. 10
Big 12 rank: No. 1
Notable players: LB Malik Jefferson, S DeShon Elliot, DE Charles Omenihu and OL Conner Williams
Class of 2020
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: No. 8
Big 12 rank: No. 1
Notable players: RB Bijan Robinson, QB Hudson Card, DL Alfred Collins and C Jake Majors
Class of 2016
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: No. 8
Big 12 rank: No. 1
Notable players: WR Devin Duvernay, WR Collin Johnson, WR Lil’Jordan Humphery, QB Shane Buechele and S Brandon Jones
Class of 2022
Stephen Garcia/Reporter-News
National rank: No. 5
Big 12 rank: No. 1
Notable players: WR Brenen Thompson, OL Devon Campbell, OL Kelvin Banks and CB Terrance Brooks
Class of 2019
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: No. 3
Big 12 rank: No. 1
Notable players: WR Jordan Whittington, WR Marcus Washington and RB Roschon Johnson
Class of 2018
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: No. 3
Big 12 rank: No. 1
Notable players: OLB Joseph Ossai, S Caden Sterns, DB D’Shawn Jamison and LB Demarvion Overshown
