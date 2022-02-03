Where the Longhorns 2022 class ranks among the last decade for Texas

Texas capped off the 2022 recruiting cycle with a bang on Wednesday as five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell signed with the Horns.

Cambell was the final piece of the puzzle to Texas’ No. 5 overall class.

Steve Sarkisian did a great job using both the transfer portal and high school ranks to address the needs on the roster.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers (Ohio State) was brought in along with wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming) and tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama) to provide immediate help to the offense.

The focus of the high school recruiting was adding talent to the trenches on both sides of the ball. Texas signed 16 guys to help them on the line of scrimmage including five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell and Kelvin Banks.

Texas has been remarkably consistent in the recruiting rankings over the past ten years. Even with all the losing seasons and coaching changes, Texas never had a class ranked outside of the top 25 nationally.

Here is where Texas 2022 class ranks among Texas’ last 10 signing classes:

Class of 2017

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 25

Big 12 rank: No. 2

Notable players: QB Sam Ehlinger, OL Sam Cosmi and CB Josh Thompson

Class of 2013

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 17

Big 12 rank: No. 2

Notable players: QB Tyrone Swoops, LB Naashon Hughes and TE Geoff Swain

Class of 2014

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 15

Big 12 rank: No. 2

Notable players: RB D’Onta Foreman, DT Poona Ford and QB/WR Jerrod Heard

Class of 2021

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

National rank: No. 15

Big 12 rank: No. 2

Notable players: WR Xavier Worthy, TE Ja’Tavion Sanders and RB Johnathan Brooks

Class of 2015

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 10

Big 12 rank: No. 1

Notable players: LB Malik Jefferson, S DeShon Elliot, DE Charles Omenihu and OL Conner Williams

Class of 2020

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 8

Big 12 rank: No. 1

Notable players: RB Bijan Robinson, QB Hudson Card, DL Alfred Collins and C Jake Majors

Story continues

Class of 2016

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 8

Big 12 rank: No. 1

Notable players: WR Devin Duvernay, WR Collin Johnson, WR Lil’Jordan Humphery, QB Shane Buechele and S Brandon Jones

Class of 2022

Stephen Garcia/Reporter-News

National rank: No. 5

Big 12 rank: No. 1

Notable players: WR Brenen Thompson, OL Devon Campbell, OL Kelvin Banks and CB Terrance Brooks

Class of 2019

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 3

Big 12 rank: No. 1

Notable players: WR Jordan Whittington, WR Marcus Washington and RB Roschon Johnson

Class of 2018

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 3

Big 12 rank: No. 1

Notable players: OLB Joseph Ossai, S Caden Sterns, DB D’Shawn Jamison and LB Demarvion Overshown

[listicle id=66732]

1

1

1

1

1

1