Where the Lions rank in cap spending at each position group

The Detroit Lions slot into the upper third of the NFL cap spending for the 2022 season. As of July 2nd, the Lions have the 10th-highest cap obligation spending at $217.3 million.

Those figures break down by position group into more digestible pieces. There is some dead money on the books too, though significantly less than in prior years.

Here is how the Lions rank in cap spending at each position group for the coming season. These are cap figures, not salary spending.

All figures courtesy of Spotrac.

Quarterback - 6th

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Lions spending: $34.3 million

Top team: Chiefs $40.6M

Bottom team: Falcons $5.1M

Running back - 15th

Lions spending: $11.0 million

Top team: Cowboys $24.3M

Bottom team: Eagles $5.98M

Note: Includes fullbacks

Wide receivers - 24th

Detroit Lions

Lions spending: $16.95 million

Top team: Patriots $41.2M

Bottom team: Ravens $11.7M

Tight ends - 13th

Lions 49ers

Lions spending: $11.3 million

Top team: Patriots $31.8M

Bottom team: Giants $4.3

Offensive line - 3rd

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Lions spending: $50.6 million

Top team: Cardinals $54.2M

Bottom team: Steelers $23.7M

EDGE - 13th

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Lions spending: $33.6 million

Top team: 49ers $54.9M

Bottom team: Falcons $7.2M

Defensive line - 23rd

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Lions spending: $27.4 million

Top team: Jets $57.1M

Bottom team: Ravens $13.5M

Note: Several players are included at both EDGE and DL spending for every team

Linebacker - 11th

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Lions spending: $28.9 million

Top team: Chargers $52.4M

Bottom team: Chiefs $9.6M

Note: Several players qualify at both EDGE and LB for all teams. Romeo Okwara accounts for $14.5 million of the Lions figure even though he will be an EDGE/DL in 2022.

Cornerback - 16th

Lions spending: $19.9 million

Top team: Ravens $39.9M

Bottom team: Titans $10.7M

Safety - 17th

Lions free safety Tracy Walker III waves at fans as he walks off the field after the Lions’ 37-30 win over the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Ford Field.

Story continues

Lions spending: $13.3 million

Top team: Bengals $27.8M

Bottom team: Commanders $5.2M

Specialists - 32nd

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Lions spending: $3.5 million

Top team: Seahawks $10.5

The Lions have the cheapest group of specialists in the NFL in 2022

1

1