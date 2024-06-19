Where will Leicester be after 10 games?

[BBC]

The fixtures for the new Premier League season are out and we asked you for your predictions on where Leicester City will be after 10 games.

Here is a selection of your comments:

Jon: Sadly, eight points after 10 games. Probably third from bottom. It's going to be a bumpy ride!

Peter: Couldn't wish for a better first 10 games, even with whatever points deduction we get. Should get off to a flying start, so around mid-table. As for the end of the season, I'll be pleased if we stay up.

Alex: The first six games look very difficult, but the next four are against teams that I expect to be around the bottom with Leicester. I'll be happy to be within touching distance of safety after 10 games. Especially if we get a points deduction. The run-in at the end of the season is against these same teams so who knows... another great escape?

Kevin: Absolutely no idea. No idea who the new manager will be, how many points deducted, who has got to be sold, or can we buy anyone? My biggest fear is something like a 12-point deduction and after 10 games still on zero or worse.

Dino: Not the worst start at all. I feel pretty confident. We have a decent record against Tottenham at home. I can see us getting about 15 points. All games are tough but if we want to survive we need to make a good start. I'm optimistic.