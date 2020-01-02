Where LB Jayon Brown believes Titans have an 'advantage' over Patriots

The New England Patriots rarely play on Wild Card Weekend and hardly ever lose in the first two weeks of the postseason.

But their opponent doesn't seem intimidated entering Saturday's showdown with the defending Super Bowl champions at Gillette Stadium.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown was asked Thursday morning on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" where his team may have an advantage over Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Brown's answer: Tennessee's talented offense.

"We have (running back) Derrick Henry," Brown said. "We've got a great (offensive) line, we've got (wide receivers) A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Tajae Sharpe. We've got so many explosive players on our side that (quaterback) Ryan (Tannehill) can get the ball to at any time and make big plays happen."

Brown isn't wrong, as the Titans arguably have superior skill players to New England. Henry was the NFL's leading rusher this year, while Brown led all rookies with 1,051 receiving yards.

The Patriots limp into Saturday's game with a banged-up Julian Edelman, an inconsistent veteran in Mohamed Sanu and two rookies still trying to find their footing in N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.

Brown also identified another area where Tennessee may have an edge over New England: Head coach Mike Vrabel spent eight seasons as a player with the Patriots and knows how Bill Belichick conducts his business.

"There's definitely an advantage that we have a lot of history up there with our coaching staff," Brown said, as aired on NFL Network. "They know how they think up there and their preparation. So, we have to be tuned in and locked in, focused on each and every snap, because every snap matters, and there's so much on the line."

The Titans closed out the season on a 7-3 run and have plenty of reasons to be confident against New England team that just lost to the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots still are favored, though, and now have a little extra motivation to prove they're the better team.

