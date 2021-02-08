Where the latest 2021 NFL mock drafts place Oregon OT Penei Sewell originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s not often that a player like Penei Sewell comes around often.

The former Oregon Ducks 6’6”, 325-pound offensive tackle had just two seasons on the Ducks offensive line, but in those 1,376 career snaps, he allowed only one sack (where he accidentally pushed a USC defender into the quarterback).

The 2019 Outland Trophy winner joined LaMichael James (2010) and Marcus Mariota (2014) as the only Oregon players to be unanimous first-team All-Americans.

Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.

Sewell elected to opt out of the 2020-2021 college football season and prep for the 2021 NFL Draft. The Pac-12 conference was the last power-5 conference to vote and approve on a 2020 season. Sewell made the right decision. Even though it was a short two seasons in Eugene, Oregon and only 21 games total, the talent and tape speak for itself.

With the 2021 Super Bowl in the books, here’s where the “experts” have Sewell going in the latest 2021 NFL mock drafts:

No. 2 overall to the New York Jets (Bleacher Report)

Should the New York Jets elect not to trade out of the second overall pick, then Sewell should be someone to look at. Last season, the Jets ranked dead last in total yards (4,479), and No. 23 in rushing yards per game (105.2). Granted, a majority of that lack of production had to do with a poor year from quarterback Sam Darnold.

Story continues

Darnold was also the eighth most sacked quarterback last season (35 total sacks) and he only played in 12 games.

Having a player like Sewell protecting his blindside would be ideal should the Jets not take a quarterback or trade out of the second pick.

No. 3 overall to the Miami Dolphins (NFL.com, PFF)

The Miami Dolphins were quite the surprise this past season barely missing out of the NFL playoffs. Miami finished 2nd in the AFC East with a 10-6 record and winning four of their last six games.

Selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in last year’s draft proved dividends this season, so now the name of the game for Miami is giving him the protection he needs for the future.

A few other draft “experts” have the Dolphins selected 2020 Heisman Trophy winner Davonta Smith (Alabama, WR).

No. 5 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals (Walter Football, Sporting News, Sportsnaut)

Joe Burrow was having an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year caliber season before that awful injury in Week 11 against the Washington Football Team. If the stat above regarding the number of sacks Sam Darnold took, Burrow was right there with him having been sacked 32 times but in just 10 games.

Selecting an elite offensive lineman for the Bengals is without question. It needs to be done. Hopefully for the Bengals sake, Sewell falls to them fifth overall.