Where are Landon Hullaby, Bryson Donnell? | Texas Tech football Q&A

Kansas State spoiled the Texas Tech football program's homecoming Saturday night with a 38-21 victory at Jones AT&T Stadium. We do a question-and-answer session each week, and readers can get in on the conversation by sending questions and discussion points to @AJ_DonWilliams or dwilliams@lubbockonline.com.

Before we get started, a couple of injured-player updates to pass along: Safety Julien (C.J.) Baskerville missed Saturday's game with a sprained knee ligament he suffered late in the Tech-Baylor game the week before, and linebacker Mike Dingle was out with a shoulder injury.

Baskerville was ruled out by midweek last week, whereas it was a game-day decision not to play Dingle. Dingle has played in four games, the limit to retain redshirt status.

On to the questions.

Q: What has happened to Landon Hullaby? I had high expectations for him when he signed, and has he even seen the field?

DW: Hullaby, a state-100 defensive back from Mansfield Timberview, was a signing-day coup in December 2021 when Tech swayed him away from a longtime commitment to Oregon. He had more than two dozen scholarship offers.

He underwent hip surgery in the spring of 2022, however, and just when he was set to play on special teams in last year's regular-season finale against Oklahoma, he injured his right shoulder diving for a ball and underwent surgery again. That sidelined him for spring ball.

All the missed time set him back, and now there's more competition with the true freshmen in the secondary.

Q: What happened to Bryson Donnell? He played some last year. It's like he isn't even third now and behind receiver Nehemiah Martinez?

DW: You're right, all his action this season has been on special teams.

I'm not sure the specifics of what he needs to do better to crack the rotation at running back, but a few things to consider: 1) There's a delineation between Tahj Brooks, Cam'Ron Valdez and everybody else. McGuire made it clear coming out of spring that the top two would get nearly all the work.

2) To the extent there are any more carries to go around, they're going mainly to Martinez, a physical, battle-tested guy whose background is much more at running back than receiver. 3) Donnell was sidelined by a concussion in spring practice, and he came out of April co-third team with true freshman Anquan Willis, who McGuire has compared to Abram Smith, the 1,600-yard rusher on Baylor's Sugar Bowl team from two years ago.

Word on Behren Morton: What's next for Texas Tech football after freshman QB pressed into service?

Column: Tahj Brooks carry count not the issue for Texas Tech football | Williams

Q: How many of (Tahj Brooks's) touches came after our third string QB came in and he was averaging almost 6 yards per carry?

DW: Brooks carried eight times in the second half Saturday, which was when Jake Strong replaced an injured Behren Morton, and finished with 98 yards on 17 carries.

While it's true that computes to 5.8 yards per carry, it's missing context. Brooks' two biggest runs came against prevent defenses. A 30-yarder in the last minute of the first half came on second-and-10 from the Tech 32-yard line, against a five-man box with two high safeties. The Wildcats' alignment, in other words, said, "Don't give up a big pass here."

Before that run, Brooks had 21 yards on seven carries, as my colleague, Nathan Giese, pointed out in real time. His second big run, for 13 yards early in the second half, came against an even lighter box on third-and-15; in other words, "Don't give up a pass to the line to be gained here."

Minus those two plays, where the down, distance and game circumstances matter, Brooks carried 15 times for 55 yards, or 3.7 per attempt.

Tech gladly would have would have given it to Brooks had the Wildcats played more prevent defense. More often, they were wearing out Tech blocking. Just ask Morton.

Q: I feel bad for Tahj, he deserves better than this coaching staff — almost criminal how he didn’t get more touches.

DW: There are five players in the FBS this season with more carries than Tahj Brooks. Five players out of all the running backs and option quarterbacks on 130 teams in the FBS.

Q: Why not help the freshman (quarterback) and run the football more?

DW: Kansas State gave up the run a few times to defend against a big pass, as game circumstances dictated and I noted above. Otherwise, Tech wasn't imposing its will or running the ball successfully. Nine of Brooks' 17 carries netted 3 yards or fewer, and three more went for 4 yards.

Strong averaged 10.8 yards per completion, hitting passes to Coy Eakin for 43, 12 and 12 yards; to Jerand Bradley for 16, 9, 9 and 8 yards; to Myles Price for 13 and 8 yards and to Brooks for 10. You can't discount Strong's interceptions, but he started fast and passed the ball more effectively than the Red Raiders ran it.

