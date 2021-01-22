Where the Lakers rank among the biggest payrolls in the NBA

The Lakers have two of the best and highest-paid players in the NBA on their roster, but where does the team rank among the top payrolls in the league?

Our friends at OKC Thunder Wire assembled a list of the top payrolls in the NBA, and the defending NBA champions rank sixth in the league with a total payroll of $135,459,639.

$39,219,566 of that total goes to LeBron James, who is the seventh-highest-paid player in the NBA in 2021. Fellow Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is set to make $32.7 million this season.

The Lakers trail the Bucks ($138.2M), Clippers ($140M), 76ers ($142.8M), Nets ($162.8M) and Warriors ($173.5M).

You can see the entire list of team payrolls, from the Knicks ($92M) to the Warriors ($173M) at Thunder Wire.

