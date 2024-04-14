Where will Lady Vols star Rickea Jackson be picked in 2024 WNBA Draft. What experts are saying.

Rickea Jackson is expected to become the fourth straight first-round WNBA draft pick from Lady Vols basketball.

The only debate appears to be if the 6-foot-2 forward will be the No. 3 or No. 4 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Jackson averaged 20.2 points and a career-high 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists her final season at Tennessee. She was also more willing to take 3-pointers this season, hitting 33.8% on 2.6 attempts per game.

National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark of Iowa is expected to go No. 1 to the Indiana Fever, and the Los Angeles Sparks possess the No. 2 and No. 4 picks. The Chicago Sky has the No. 3 pick.

Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley said the picks are "foundational" and "an incredible opportunity" for the organization during a call with reporters Thursday.

"We definitely want to see two players that not only have the skill set to make an impact early, but also a long runway ahead of them," Pebley said, "and opportunities to develop, opportunities to not only be excellent in what they do, but how they impact the other pieces around them as we continue to build this team."

Here's where the mock drafts have Jackson going into the draft:

ESPN: Los Angeles Sparks at No. 4

ESPN had Jackson at No. 3 in previous mock drafts, but moved South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso up a spot after the Gamecocks' national championship run. ESPN's Michael Voepel wrote that Jackson's career-high 22 made 3-pointers this season are a positive sign for her going into the pros.

"Jackson was Tennessee's star the past two seasons and could be a boost to the Sparks with her scoring ability," Voepel wrote. "She also should be a top-notch defensive player for Los Angeles coach Curt Miller."

The Athletic: Chicago Sky at No. 3

The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant has Jackson slotted with the No. 3 pick.

"She is an unstoppable shot creator against the best athletes and dropped 33 and 10 in her final collegiate game against NC State," Merchant wrote. "She is physically ready to play in the WNBA and will be able to score right away, even if she still has some work to do providing value off the ball."

CBS Sports: Los Angeles Sparks at No. 4

CBS Sports' Jack Maloney said Jackson "showed why she's going to be a lottery pick" in the NCAA Tournament.

"(She) displayed some impressive shot-making, particularly from the mid-range. Her fluidity and comfort handling the ball at her size is rare, and she has pro-ready size and athleticism," Maloney wrote. "Pairing Jackson with (Stanford's Cameron) Brink would be a perfect start for the Sparks' rebuild."

Chicago Sun-Times: Los Angeles Sparks at No. 4

The Chicago Sun-Times Sky beat writer Annie Costabile also has Cardoso going to Chicago at No. 3 instead of Jackson, who she projects at No. 4.

"At one point, Jackson was whom the Sun-Times projected the Sky to select with the No. 3 overall pick, but it will be hard for them to pass up a 6-7 post player with Cardoso’s agility and athleticism," Costabile wrote. "Although the Sky likely won’t pick her, Jackson has the potential to be one of the most effective rookies in the class."

Bettingodds.com: Chicago Sky at No. 3

Mark Schindler, who has contributed to The Athletic, has Jackson going at No. 3 to the Sky. Schindler wrote that what Jackson can do and grow into as a four in the WNBA "is pretty unmatched outside the handful of the few best players in the league."

"Continuing to elevate her game, expand her skill set as a ball-handler (while giving her the opportunities there that she didn’t always get at UT), and prioritizing that could be extremely fruitful," Schindler said. "I think in a lot of ways, her skill set and potential skill set are much easier to build around or to plug into something already in place."

