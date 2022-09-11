Where KJ Jefferson falls in Total QBR in the SEC

KJ Jefferson’s start to the season for Arkansas could not have been much better.

The Hogs junior has the best combination of running and passing ability in the entire league. Maybe the entire country. He isn’t the absolute best in either, but few can do either better, too.

But where does he find himself in ESPN’s Total QBR?

About where he should be, actually. Jefferson actually slots in at No. 4, behind the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, the reigning national champion and, well, a surprise player at the very top.

It’s a rare case of the eye-test matching the analytics. The truth is, however, if Jefferson continues playing at this rate, Arkansas is in for a whale of a season.

1. Jayden Daniels - LSU

Sep 10, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against the Southern Jaguars at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Who saw that coming? Daniels is similar to KJ Jefferson in that LSU has put him in a position to make the easy throws and let him do things with his legs. Not his fault an extra-point was blocked in Week 1.

2. Stetson Bennett - UGA

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seems like a long time ago now that Bennett was a simple game-manager. He’s averaged more than 330 yards per game through two weeks and hasn’t thrown an interception.

3. Bryce Young - Alabama

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts during the third quarter after the game in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

He’s only thrown for 204 yards per game, but his six touchdowns are tied for second in the SEC.

4. KJ Jefferson - Arkansas

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs past South Carolina defensive back Jordan Burch (5) for a big gain during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Coach Sam Pittman said it best after Saturday’s win: Jefferson can just take over a game whenever he feels like it.

5. Hendon Hooker - Tennessee

Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Few better natural passers in the country than Hooker. He’s completing 67% of his passes, has four touchdowns and no interceptions is throwing for 273 yards a game.

6. Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss

Sep 3, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) talks with Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Malik Heath (8) during the second half against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The USC transfer only had to throw 15 passes against Central Arkansas in a blowout in Week 2. Ole Miss really hasn’t been tested yet.

7. Will Rogers - Mississippi State

Sep 3, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against the Memphis Tigers during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

He leads the SEC in yards and touchdowns. So why the knock? Two picks in two games.

8. Brady Cook - Missouri

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs away from a Kansas State defender during a game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Sept. 10, 2022.

Three picks and one touchdown is not how Cook wanted to start his first full season as starter.

9. T.J. Finley - Auburn

Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on San Jose State Spartans at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Finley, like Cook, also has three picks and one touchdown. Auburn is 2-0, though.

10. Anthony Richardson - Florida

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) stretches his arm out while on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Blue beat Orange 34-0 as the Florida Gators scrimmaged themselves during the annual Orange and Blue spring game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2022

Richardson looked dynamite against Utah in Week 1. Then he went 14 of 35 with two interceptions against Kentucky.

11. Will Levis - Kentucky

Kentucky’s Will Levis celebrates running for a touchdown against Louisville.

Nov. 27, 2021

Levis’ completion percentage is on the low side at just 61%, but Kentucky is 2-0 and just knocked off a Florida team everyone thought was back.

12. Mike Wright - Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) looking to hand off to running back Rocko Griffin (24) in the NCAA college football game between the Tennesse Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Wright has 10 touchdowns – six passing, four rushing – through Vanderbilt’s first two games. But he’s not moving the ball much at just 142 yards throwing per.

13. Spencer Rattler - South Carolina

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) tries to get away from Arkansas defensive back Latavious Brini (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Rattler threw for 371 yards against Arkansas, but with three interceptions in two games and South Carolina not exactly looking like a team ready to take the next step, it’s been a disappointment.

14. Haynes King - Texas A&M

Sep 10, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) passes against the rush of Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Nick Hampton (9) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

King threw for less than five yards per attempt in the Aggies’ loss against Appalachian State on Saturday. Woof.

