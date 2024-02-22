Where should Khyree Jackson want to land in the NFL?

The NFL Draft is two months away, and it is shaping up to be a historic one for the Oregon Ducks. In the 2023 draft, six Ducks were selected, the most since 2009, and there are likely to be even more for Ducks taken this year.

On the latest episode of the Sco-ing Long Podcast, co-hosts Zachary Neel and Jonathan Stewart, a former star running back for the Oregon Ducks who went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL, discussed potential NFL landing spots for each of the Ducks entering the draft.

One of the most interesting players they looked at is Khyree Jackson. Jackson was only at Oregon for one season, after starting his career in junior college and taking a stop at Alabama before becoming a Duck. Jackson had a phenomenal season with Oregon, finishing with 3 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, and an 80.5 PFF defense grade as the Ducks’ No. 1 CB.

Despite the strong year, Jackson is valued as a mid-to-late-round pick on most draft boards, but could make a strong impact wherever he ends up. As their ideal spots for Jackson, Neel picked the New England Patriots and Stewart picked the Seattle Seahawks.

“I put him in New England with the Patriots, playing alongside Christian Gonzalez. I just feel like, when is the last time that New England missed on a cornerback draft pick? Cornerbacks go there and they’re just good. Of course, they’ve got the new regime too; we’ll see if that continues with Belichick gone now. But if he ended up in New England, I would be like ‘Alright, he’s set. He’s not going somewhere that it’s a terrible situation, like a quarterback going to Cleveland.’” – Neel “I can see him in Seattle. Secondary help is needed across everybody’s board in my opinion, you can never have enough. I think that the Seahawks, who knows what their plans are going forward now with the new regime, but if they’re going to do anything as far as trying to build the culture like they did before, that secondary is very important.” – Stewart

Seeing Khyree Jackson play in New England next to Christian Gonzalez would be amazing for Ducks fans to watch. The Patriots are probably a few years away from having a chance a make the playoffs, but still, it would be awesome to see their secondary anchored by two former Ducks.

Jackson in Seattle would also be great to see, as the Seahawks begin their post-Pete Caroll era. The Seahawks missed the playoffs in 2023, but they seem only a few steps away from being a playoff team again. One of their standouts last season was rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who would be a great player for Jackson to learn behind.

