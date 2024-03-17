Where Kentucky basketball’s March Madness resume stands for 2024 NCAA Tournament
It was yet another brief appearance for Kentucky basketball at the SEC Tournament. Now the Wildcats, who exited the conference tournament in Friday's quarterfinals, set their sights on the biggest event of all: the NCAA Tournament.
John Calipari's team will learn its first-round destination and matchup during Sunday's selection show.
What seed will Kentucky earn?
Bracketmatrix.com gathers bracket projections from all over the internet. The site's latest projections include more than 100 brackets, with the Wildcats' average seed 3.42, as of Saturday night. Kentucky's best projection is a 3-seed, while its lowest is a 5-seed.
Here are some of the possible scenarios for Kentucky at the outset of Selection Sunday, with potential seeds and matchups:
Who Kentucky basketball might face if it earns a 3-seed
If UK snags a 3-seed, here are some potential 14th-seeded foes (all projections based on a team's Bracketmatrix.com average seed):
Akron
Morehead State
Oakland
Who UK basketball might face if it earns a 4-seed
If the Wildcats end up as a 4-seed, here are some possible 13th-seeded opponents:
Cornell
Samford
Vermont
College of Charleston
Who Kentucky might face if it earns a 5-seed
Unlikely as it seems that UK will fall to the 5-seed line, here are some possible opponents if it has to face a 12-seed:
James Madison
Grand Canyon
South Florida
McNeese State
VCU
Possible destinations for Kentucky basketball in NCAA Tournament
There are eight cities serving as host sites for the first and second rounds of this year's tournament:
Brooklyn, New York
Charlotte, North Carolina
Indianapolis
Memphis, Tennessee
Omaha, Nebraska
Pittsburgh
Salt Lake City
Spokane, Washington
Two national outlets, CBS Sports and ESPN, predict the Wildcats will end up on opposite ends of the country: CBS Sports believes Kentucky will travel to Pittsburgh, while ESPN projects UK heading to Spokane.
How to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show
The selection show begins at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.
Those without cable can access CBS via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.
