Where Kentucky basketball’s March Madness resume stands for 2024 NCAA Tournament

It was yet another brief appearance for Kentucky basketball at the SEC Tournament. Now the Wildcats, who exited the conference tournament in Friday's quarterfinals, set their sights on the biggest event of all: the NCAA Tournament.

John Calipari's team will learn its first-round destination and matchup during Sunday's selection show.

More: Watch Selection Sunday show live with Fubo (free trial)

What seed will Kentucky earn?

Bracketmatrix.com gathers bracket projections from all over the internet. The site's latest projections include more than 100 brackets, with the Wildcats' average seed 3.42, as of Saturday night. Kentucky's best projection is a 3-seed, while its lowest is a 5-seed.

Here are some of the possible scenarios for Kentucky at the outset of Selection Sunday, with potential seeds and matchups:

Who Kentucky basketball might face if it earns a 3-seed

Kentucky coach John Calipari talks to his players during its game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on March 9. Calipari and the Wildcats will learn their NCAA Tournament destination and opponent Sunday.

If UK snags a 3-seed, here are some potential 14th-seeded foes (all projections based on a team's Bracketmatrix.com average seed):

Akron

Morehead State

Oakland

Who UK basketball might face if it earns a 4-seed

If the Wildcats end up as a 4-seed, here are some possible 13th-seeded opponents:

Cornell

Samford

Vermont

College of Charleston

Who Kentucky might face if it earns a 5-seed

Kentucky forward Ugonna Onyenso (33) wraps up the ball and Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) during Friday night's SEC Tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Unlikely as it seems that UK will fall to the 5-seed line, here are some possible opponents if it has to face a 12-seed:

James Madison

Grand Canyon

South Florida

McNeese State

VCU

Possible destinations for Kentucky basketball in NCAA Tournament

The Kentucky cheer squad entertains during a timeout during their SEC Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game against Texas A&M at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 15, 2024.at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 15, 2024.

There are eight cities serving as host sites for the first and second rounds of this year's tournament:

Brooklyn, New York

Charlotte, North Carolina

Indianapolis

Memphis, Tennessee

Omaha, Nebraska

Pittsburgh

Salt Lake City

Spokane, Washington

Two national outlets, CBS Sports and ESPN, predict the Wildcats will end up on opposite ends of the country: CBS Sports believes Kentucky will travel to Pittsburgh, while ESPN projects UK heading to Spokane.

How to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show

The selection show begins at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.

Those without cable can access CBS via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky March Madness bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA Tournament