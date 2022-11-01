Where Kenny Dillingham’s offense ranks after 588-yard explosion vs. California

Oregon Ducks’ offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham put on another clinic on Saturday, with his unit going for 42 points and 588 total yards against the California Golden Bears. It was the most yards that Cal head coach Justin Wilcox has ever allowed, and the seventh-straight game that Oregon has scored more than 40 points.

These are the types of performances that we’ve come to expect from the Ducks, with Bo Nix leading the charge, flanked by an incredibly dominant offensive line, a potent rushing attack led by Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington, and a talented receiving group headed up by Troy Franklin and Chase Cota.

It’s safe to say that Oregon is good on the offensive side of the ball. How good, though? Each and every week, we take a look at where the Ducks rank nationally in some key statistics. Here’s where they stand following the Week 8 production:

Scoring Offense: No. 5

Points Per Game: 42.4

Previous Rank: No. 7

Rushing Offense: No. 9

Rushing Yards Per Game: 235.8

Previous Rank: No. 5

Passing Offense: No. 23

Passing Yards Per Game: 290.0

Previous Rank: No. 36

Total Offense: No. 3

Yards Per Game: 525.8

Previous Rank: No. 5

First Downs: 2

Total First Downs: 227

Previous Rank: No. 8

Penalties: No. 98

Penalty Yards Per Game: 62.0

Previous Rank: No. 106

Third Down Conversions: No. 27

Third Down Conversion Rate: 46.9%

Previous Rank: No. 30

Sacks Allowed: No. 1

Total Sacks Allowed: 1

Previous Rank: No. 1

