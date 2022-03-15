Where the Kansas City Chiefs stand on second day of NFL’s ‘legal tampering’ period

Nick Tre Smith/Special to The Star/Nick Tre Smith/Special to The Star

The Chiefs entered the second day of the NFL’s open-negotiation period with room to add to their roster.

They made a flurry of moves on Monday, agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with safety Justin Reid, restructuring defensive end Frank Clark’s contract and bringing back fullback Michael Burton on a one-year deal.

Reid’s contract won’t become official until late Wednesday afternoon, when the NFL’s new calendar year begins. And the same applies to any agreed-upon deal between the Chiefs and a free agent from another team during the league’s “legal-tampering period.”

While the Chiefs welcomed Reid into the fold, they bid farewell to cornerback Charvarius Ward, who agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers on a reported three-year deal worth up to $42 million.

Ward’s departure means the Chiefs will be in the market for a starting-caliber cornerback. They’ll also need to add to their defensive line, and they’ve been linked to wide receiver Jarvis Landry, whom the Cleveland Browns released Monday.

Check back here throughout the day and evening on Tuesday for updates.