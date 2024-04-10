Where Kansas basketball players are projected to land in the 2024 NBA Draft

The 2024 NBA Draft is a little more than two months away, but two Jayhawks are still deciding whether or not to turn pro.

That pair is Kansas freshman guard Johnny Furphy and senior center Hunter Dickinson.

“I’ve got two good options: return to school or play professionally,” Dickinson said recently on the Field of 68 podcast.

Dickinson earned second team AP All-America honors after a stellar season in which he averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds.

“Whatever happens, it was a great experience to play for Kansas,” Dickinson said after KU’s season-ending loss to Gonzaga. “Whether this is my only year or I get another year at this thing … it was great to play in Allen Fieldhouse with those fans. This fan base treated me really well. I’m grateful (for) the way they embraced me, took me in. My teammates and coach Self ... it was a great year. I had a lot of fun.”

Meanwhile, Furphy has perhaps the most interesting draft decision of the Jayhawks.

After entering KU’s starting five midway through the season, he played well for some time. At one point, Furphy was a projected lottery pick, but the hype cooled off as he struggled to end the season.

Furphy averaged 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds as a freshman.

Asked about a potential NBA Draft decision after KU’s last game, Furphy said, “I haven’t given it any thought.”

Finally, Kansas guard Kevin McCulllar has exhausted his eligibility after an excellent season that ended early due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

In his final college season, he averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. It was not a guarantee McCullar would’ve been picked in the NBA Draft after the 2022-23 season, so he returned — and is projected as a first-round pick one year later.

“It’s definitely cool — it’s just the work that you put in, trusting the process,” McCullar told The Star about his draft projection. “It’s been a long journey, but nothing is promised. I just gotta keep grinding and keep working, taking it day by day.”

Let’s take a look at where each player is currently projected in various mock drafts...

Johnny Furphy, guard

Measurables: 6-foot-9, 202 pounds

Stats: 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1 assist

Bleacher Report: No. 22 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans

ESPN: No. 28 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Ringer: No. 37 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves

Hunter Dickinson, center

Measurables: 7-foot-2, 260 pounds

Stats: 17.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists

Bleacher Report: Undrafted

ESPN: Undrafted

The Ringer: Undrafted

Kevin McCullar, guard

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 212 pounds

Stats: 18.3 points, 6 rebounds and 4.3 assists

Bleacher Report: No. 23 overall by the New York Knicks

ESPN: No. 23 overall by the New York Knicks

The Ringer: No. 18 overall by the New York Knicks