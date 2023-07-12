Where Justin Jefferson ranks Joe Burrow among NFL quarterbacks

LSU’s 2020 draft class has ultimately produced some of the top players in the entire NFL. Among them is receiver Justin Jefferson, who has already become arguably the league’s top wideout in just three seasons.

Asked to rank the top five quarterbacks in the league, Jefferson showed some love for his former college quarterback. He ranked Joe Burrow No. 3 on his list, behind Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers and ahead of Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen.

Interestingly, Jefferson — the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year from last season — didn’t include his own quarterback in the Vikings‘ Kirk Cousins on his list.

Update: #Vikings Justin Jefferson revealed his Top 5 NFL QBs; 1) #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes

2) #Jets Aaron Rodgers

3) #Bengals Joe Burrow

4) #Eagles Jalen Hurts

5) #Bills Josh Allen He didn't include his own QB Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/1sQU6P5Dpd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 11, 2023

After leading Cincinnati to the Super Bowl in 2021, Burrow followed that up with another strong 2022 campaign. He threw for 4,475 yards and a career-best 35 touchdowns while leading his team back to the AFC Championship.

Burrow enters Year 4 with high expectations once again, and his former college teammate isn’t doing anything to temper them.

