Where Josh Heupel’s offense ranks nationally ahead of bowl season

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Ahead of bowl season, Vols Wire looks at Josh Heupel’s offense through 12 games and following conference championship week. Tennessee’s offensive statistics and where the Vols rank nationally ahead of bowl season are listed below.

Points: 568 (first nationally)

Points per game average: 47.3 (first nationally)

Touchdowns: 75 (first nationally)

Rushing touchdowns: 39 (first nationally)

Passing touchdowns: 35 (tied sixth nationally)

Passing yards: 3,988 (sixth nationally)

Rushing yards: 2,469 (23rd nationally)

Total yards: 6,457 (second nationally)

Yards per game: 538.1 (first nationally)

