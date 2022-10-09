Where Josh Heupel’s offense ranks nationally ahead of Alabama game

Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) defeated LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC), 40-13, Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Week 6.

The Vols remain undefeated during the 2022 season and have recorded three top 25 wins (at Pittsburgh, versus Florida and at LSU).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 6, Vols Wire looks at Josh Heupel’s offense through five contests in 2022. Tennessee’s offensive statistics and where the Vols rank nationally are listed below ahead of playing Alabama.

Points: 234 (16th nationally)

Points per game average: 46.8 (second nationally)

Touchdowns: 30 (tied 18th nationally)

Rushing touchdowns: 17 (tied sixth nationally)

Passing touchdowns: 13 (tied 34th nationally)

Passing yards: 1,702 (22nd nationally)

Rushing yards: 1,037 (48th nationally)

Total yards: 2,739 (23rd nationally)

Yards per game: 547.8 (first nationally)

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire