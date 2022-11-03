Where Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs rank among NFL leaders post-Packers

The Bills defeated the Packers in Week 8, 27-17, at Highmark Stadium.

As is usually the case, quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs played a role.

Allen didn’t live up to his usual standards. He was 13-for-25 passing with two touchdowns and two picks. Diggs was business as usual: Six catches, 108 yards, and a touchdown.

Regardless, both players are sitting pretty amongst football’s leaderboard.

Check out where both rank amongst NFL leaders following Week 8:

Josh Allen

Along with yards, here’s where Allen ranks in other statistical categories:

Total touchdowns: 21 (1st)

Passing touchdowns: 19 (2nd)

Interceptions: 6 (T-5th)

Rushing yards: 306 (T-4th)

Fantasy points: 228.5 (1st)

Stefon Diggs

Along with yards, here’s where Diggs ranks in other statistical categories:

Receiving touchdowns: 7 (1st)

Catches: 55 (3rd)

Fantasy points: 118.4 (1st)

