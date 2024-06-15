Where Jordan-Hare Stadium ranks in Greg McElroy’s most hostile environments

Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium has, in recent years, become nationally known as one of the toughest places to play in the country.

With the raucous student section, the blaring music from the band and the distractions from everywhere else, moments have happened on the Plains that many think they might never see in their lifetime.

From the “Kick Six” to the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare” to Cam Newton’s 49-yard touchdown run against LSU, it is events like these that have sent the Auburn crowd into a frenzy and given opposing players nightmares.

Many former athletes can recount their times in this stadium, but how does it stack up with some of the other toughest environments in college football? Greg McElroy gives his thoughts on that matter.

In his ranking of the top 10 most hostile stadiums heading into the 2024 season, McElroy has Jordan-Hare Stadium at No. 2, ranking only behind LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

Like many in the SEC, he played on the Plains in the Iron Bowl in his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide. As an announcer, he has been back to call games there, and it still brings back the same feelings for him.

“From my perspective as a former member of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn is the toughest place to play,” McElroy said. “I’ve always felt like that place is a house of horrors for many teams.”

McElroy played for the Crimson Tide from 2007-2010 and started the in the Iron Bowl during his junior and senior seasons.

In the lone year he played on the Plains, he led Alabama in its comeback efforts, completing a four-yard pass to Roy Upchurch with 1:24 left in the fourth quarter to defeat the Tigers 26-21 in 2009.

Auburn looks to bounce back in year two under head coach Hugh Freeze, especially with big home games against Texas A&M and Oklahoma on the horizon.

Despite the struggles in recent years, the fans have seemingly always been behind the home team, and are looking to make it very difficult for teams to play the Tigers year in and year out. As much of the Auburn faithful would say, it’s just “Auburn being Auburn.”

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire