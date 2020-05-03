Where Joe Staley ranks among players who spent entire career on 49ers

When All-Decade left tackle Joe Staley announced his retirement during Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft, he joined select company in 49ers history.

Staley was drafted by the 49ers in 2007. And he remained as a member of the organization for every day of his 13-year NFL career.

"I just want to be remembered as a guy that gave his all every single day," Staley said. "People in the locker room can say that this guy was just as consistent on a day like June 14th as he was in a playoff game.

"That is something that I always tried to strive for was just to be a consistent performer and try to take my job as serious as I could every single day."

Few in 49ers history were as consistent as Staley.

There are only four players whom the 49ers drafted, played every game of their NFL careers with the club and were elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Defensive tackle Leo Nomellini, 1950-63

Tackle Bob St. Clair, 1953-64

Cornerback Jimmy Johnson, 1961-76

Linebacker Dave Wilcox, 1964-74







Each of those players spent their entire careers with the 49ers before NFL owners finally granted players free agency in 1993 in exchange for a salary cap.

If those four Hall of Famers top the list of players who spent their entire careers with the 49ers, then Staley sits firmly in the next tier -- and, perhaps, some day will join Nomellini, St. Clair, Johnson and Wilcox.

Staley's ranks among an elite group of four forever 49ers with five All Pro or Pro Bowl seasons:

Defensive tackle Bryant Young, 1994-2007

Linebacker Patrick Willis, 2007-14

End Billy Wilson, 1951-60

Tackle Joe Staley, 2007-19







Young was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year for the first time. Willis, in his first year of eligibility, was a semifinalist.

Staley is comfortably within the top 10 of all-time, every-day 49ers players.

Story continues

Listen and subscribe to the 49ers Insider Podcast:





Here is the breakdown of players who spent their entire careers with the 49ers:

Hall of Famers

CB Jimmy Johnson, 1961-76

Four All-NFL; four Pro Bowls

1961 – First-round draft pick (No. 6)

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1994



DT Leo Nomellini, 1950-63

Six All-NFL; 10 Pro Bowls

1950 – First-round draft pick (No. 11)

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1969



T Bob St. Clair, 1953-64

Four All-NFL, five Pro Bowls

1953 – Third-round draft pick (No. 32)

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1990



LB Dave Wilcox, 1964-74

Five All-NFL; seven Pro Bowls

1964 – Third-round draft pick (No. 29)

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2000





































All-Time Elites

LT Joe Staley, 2007-19

Six Pro Bowls

2007 – First-round draft pick (No. 28)



LB Patrick Willis, 2007-14

Five All Pro; seven Pro Bowls

2007 – First-round draft pick (No. 11)



WR Billy Wilson, 1951-60

One All Pro, six Pro Bowls

1950 – 22nd-round draft pick (No. 283)



DT Bryant Young, 1994-2007

One All Pro, four Pro Bowls

1994 – First-round draft pick (No. 7)





























[RELATED: Coach Joe? Staley would love to help 49ers down the road]

Honorable Mention

DB Dave Baker, 1959-1961: one Pro Bowl; 1959 – First-round draft pick (No. 5)



RT Harris Barton, 1987-96: two All Pro, one Pro Bowl; 1987 – First-round draft pick (No. 22)



QB John Brodie, 1957-73: one All Pro, two Pro Bowls; 1957 – First-round draft pick (No. 3)



NT Michael Carter, 1984-92: one All Pro, three Pro Bowls; 1984 – Fifth-round draft pick (No. 121)



WR Dwight Clark, 1979-87: one All Pro, 2 Pro Bowls; 1979 – 10th-round draft pick (No. 249)



G/C Randy Cross, 1976-88: three Pro Bowls; 1976 – Second-round draft pick (No. 42)



K/P Tommy Davis, 1959-69: two Pro Bowls; 1957 – 11th-round draft pick (No. 128)



OT Keith Fahnhorst, 1974-87: one All Pro, one Pro Bowl; 1974 – Second-round draft pick (No. 35)



LS Brian Jennings, 2000-2012: two Pro Bowl; 2000 – Seventh-round draft pick (No. 230)



DT Charlie Krueger, 1959-73: two Pro Bowls; 1958 – First-round draft pick (No. 9)



DB Jerry Mertens, 1958-65: one Pro Bowl; 1958 – 20th-round draft pick (No. 239)



C Fred Quillan, 1978-87: two Pro Bowls; 1978 – Seventh-round draft pick (No. 175)



LT Len Rohde, 1960-74: one Pro Bowl); 1960 – Fifth-round draft pick (No. 59)



G/C Jesse Sapolu, 1983-97: two Pro Bowls; 1983 – 11th-round draft pick (No. 289)



CB Bruce Taylor, 1970-79: one Pro Bowl; 1970 – First-round draft pick (No. 17)



WR John Taylor, 1987-95: two Pro Bowls; 1986 – Third-round draft pick (No. 76)



OL John Thomas, 1958-67: one All Pro, one Pro Bowl; 1957 – 23rd-round draft pick (No. 272)



LB Keena Turner, 1980-90: one Pro Bowl; 1980 – Second-round draft pick (No. 39)



DB Carlton Williamson, 1981-87: two Pro Bowls; 1981 – Third-round draft pick (No. 65)



P Tom Wittum, 1973-77: two Pro Bowls; 1972 – Eighth-round draft pick (No. 200)



CB Eric Wright, 1981-90: one All Pro, two Pro Bowls; 1981 – Second-round draft pick (No. 40)

















































































Where Joe Staley ranks among players who spent entire career on 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area