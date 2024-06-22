Where Joe Burrow ranks in top 40 QB countdown from Chris Simms

The top 40 quarterback countdown from Chris Simms has become a debate point for the offseason annually.

Despite injuries, though, Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow slots in familiar territory.

In the rankings from Simms at NBC Sports, Burrow lands a top-three spot behind the expected names — Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

5. Matthew Stafford, LA Rams

6. Justin Herbert, LA Chargers

7. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

10. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

The usual disclaimers apply when it comes to Burrow and quarterback rankings: If he can stay healthy, he’s bound to remain in the top five. And if that happens, there’s always a chance he could climb even higher.

For now, much about next year’s rankings will hinge on how the newish-looking offense around Burrow performs. If nothing else, the fact he showed up bigger and stronger than in the past at minicamp was a good first step.

