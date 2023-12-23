Where Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels rank among top all-time QB transfers

LSU has certainly hit the jackpot at the quarterback position in the transfer portal era.

In the last five seasons, the team has produced two Heisman winners at the position in Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, and both were transfers who came in after spending several years at Ohio State and Arizona State, respectively.

Their arcs aren’t identical. Burrow rode the bench with the Buckeyes before getting his chance in Baton Rouge, while Daniels was a three-year starter with the Sun Devils, showing early flashes before things soured with a coaching staff that was out of its depth.

247Sports recently ranked the top 15 transfer portal quarterbacks of all time, and Daniels ranked seventh.

The latest transfer quarterback to etch his name in Heisman lore, Jayden Daniels was superb this season in Baton Rouge with numbers that rivaled the record-setting season from Joe Burrow a couple years ago. The projected 2024 NFL Draft first-rounder won’t play in LSU’s upcoming bowl game against Wisconsin after throwing 40 touchdown passes and rushing for another 10 scores this season. In total, Daniels engineered 4,946 yards of total offense for the Tigers as a fifth-year senior.

In what shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, Burrow led the way at the No. 1 spot.

Joe Burrow’s magical 2019 season is the freshest in everyone’s minds and it came at a historic level. Not only did he guide the LSU Tigers to a 15-0 national championship campaign, Burrow lit it up on the field with plenty of talent around him. He finished the year with 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions, while completing 76.3% of his passes. It was evident early on that Burrow was doing something special. His 60 touchdowns and 202.0 quarterback rating are NCAA records and he also led the NCAA in completion percentage and passing yards. He later became the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

LSU likely already has its next starter on the roster in Garrett Nussmeier, but it also added a transfer with SEC experience in AJ Swann, who will look to become the next great portal quarterback product for the Tigers.

