Where Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Shanahan rank in NFL's top QB, coach duos

The NFL is a quarterback league, this we know. If you don't have the trigger man then you aren't winning many games.

But as important as the signal-caller is, we know the combination of elite quarterback play and next-level coaching is paramount to win at the NFL level. The league is full of teams with one or the other. For every Sean McVay making a Jared Goff look good, there's another Matt Ryan saving Dan Quinn's bacon.

So on and so forth.

On Wednesday, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd offered his top quarterback/coach pairing in the NFL. He got some right and some wrong, so we thought we'd cobble together our own rankings on the matter.

For this list, while coaching plays a role it's heavily weighted toward the quarterback play. Scheme and play-calling are important, but it's the on-field execution and dynamic playmaking ability of the man under center that determines the success of a team more times than not.

We know Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan are a special pair, they proved as much last year. But are they among the elite? Are they even the best in the NFC West? Let's get to it.

