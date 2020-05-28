Where Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr rank among all 32 NFL starting QBs

Quarterback is the most heavily scrutinized position in all of sports.

Just ask Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr.

Garoppolo, fresh off taking the 49er to a Super Bowl, has spent the entire offseason as a debate show pinata, with pundits wondering if the 49ers should look elsewhere to fulfill their Super Bowl goal. Tom Brady has been bandied about, as has Aaron Rodgers. But Garoppolo had a solid 2019 season and should only improve during his second full season in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

As for Carr, despite a great statistical 2019 season, he once again has had to deal with an offseason of questions surrounding his future as the quarterback of the Silver and Black. But he has all the weapons to have a career-year in 2020 as the Raiders look to make the leap from 7-9 to playoff contention.

But where to Garoppolo and Carr rank in the NFL quarterback pyramid? We ranked all 32 presumed starting quarterbacks from elite to Mitchell Trubisky.

