Where Jimmy Garoppolo was when 49ers drafted Trey Lance No. 3

It's been a spring full of emotion for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After being told that the team would draft his replacement, Garoppolo had to watch live as the team made its long-awaited selection of Trey Lance at pick No. 3 in late April.

General manager John Lynch reached out to Garoppolo a month before the draft -- when the team made the trade with Miami Dolphins -- to alert him of the move, and what the team had planned for the veteran QB moving forward.

Garoppolo joined Damon, Ratto & Kolsky on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, and discussed his feelings leading up to the selection on draft night.

“I would say that I was in a good state of mind going into the draft," Garoppolo said. "I knew what the situation was and everything just didn’t know who it was going to be."

The blockbuster trade up from No. 12 to No. 3 was made about a month before the draft, giving Garoppolo plenty of time to come to terms with the decision. The veteran quarterback -- just like everybody else -- was left waiting to see who the team would take.

"I was with my brothers watching it, we were out here at our house in California," Garoppolo added. "I guess the processing happened before the draft if that makes sense. It was just waiting to see who they picked I guess.”

Garoppolo has been assured that he is in the teams' plans as the starting quarterback this season. In the meantime, the 29-year old will compete with Lance throughout OTAs and into training camp ahead of the 2021 season.

