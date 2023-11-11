Where is Jim Harbaugh vs. Penn State? Michigan coach starting suspension imposed by Big Ten

Michigan fans didn't see Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines to start the regular season, and they won't see him to end it either.

The Michigan coach was suspended for the rest of the regular season by the Big Ten Conference on Friday, effective immediately, keeping him out of Michigan's "Big Noon Saturday" date against Penn State in University Park, Pennyslvania.

While Harbaugh will still be able to coach Michigan during the week (practices, film room, etc.), he will not be allowed to be present for the Wolverines' games against Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State.

Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) is seeking a third straight College Football Playoff berth and faces its toughest test thus far in the season against the Nittany Lions.

Harbaugh was suspended to start the year on a university-imposed sanction for failing to cooperate with an NCAA investigation into illicit recruiting during the COVID dead period. That was a three-game slate as well, though it was against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green State.

Why is Jim Harbaugh suspended?

Harbaugh is suspended because of a widespread in-person scouting and sign-stealing scandal, in which Michigan staffer Connor Stalions allegedly illicitly taped opposing sidelines throughout the season.

Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten conference as the NCAA continues to investigate how vast the operation was. It is not known whether Harbaugh had knowledge of the scheme, but ultimately NCAA coaches are deemed responsible for their programs.

When Harbaugh was suspended earlier this year, Jay Harbaugh, Mike Hart, Jesse Minter, and Sherrone Moore helmed the Wolverines in an interim capacity. Harbaugh and Michigan have adamantly denied his involvement in the sign-stealing scheme, with Michigan alluding to fighting any sanctions before investigations are completed.

Michigan is 34-3 in its past two-plus seasons after starting 49-22 in his first six years with the Wolverines.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Where is Jim Harbaugh? Michigan coach starting suspension from Big Ten