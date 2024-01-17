Advertisement

Where will Jim Harbaugh coach next season? | College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel · Ross Dellenger
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated to discuss whether head coach Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan or make a return to the NFL. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.