Where the Jets stand among the league in salary cap space after Quinnen Williams extension

The Jets finally took care of their All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, signing him to a four-year extension worth $96 million. In the process, they also saved $3 million in salary cap space by reducing Williams’ cap hit from $9.5 million to about $6.4 million.

Per Over the Cap, the Jets now have about $25.8 million in salary cap space. That’s the fourth-highest amount of cap space across the NFL. Only the Chicago Bears ($32,037,189), Arizona Cardinals ($26,679,614) and Carolina Panthers ($26,579,030) have more cap space than the Jets at this point.

The only other team with at least $25 million in cap space is the Indianapolis Colts ($25,191,906) while the Detroit Lions ($22,940,703), Dallas Cowboys ($20,668,161) and Jacksonville Jaguars ($20,246,953) have at least $20 million.

The Jets still have to restructure the contract of Aaron Rodgers and can also still restructure C.J. Mosley’s contract and his $21.4 million cap hit. Fortunately, now, the Jets have plenty of breathing room for this season and potential carryover into 2024 as well.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire