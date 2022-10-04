Where Jets stand AFC East and playoff standings through four weeks

It’s obviously very early in the season, but a quick look at the standings in both the AFC East and the wild card show that the Jets are actually in the mix through four weeks.

In the AFC East, the Jets sit just one game back at 2-2. The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are tied atop the division at 3-1, with the Dolphins holding the tiebreaker with their Week 3 win over the Bills. The Jets sit in third at 2-2 and the New England Patriots are bringing up the rear at 1-3.

The Jets open divisional play Sunday at home against the Dolphins, while the Bills host the newly-anointed Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Patriots host the Detroit Lions.

As far as the wild card is concerned, would you believe the Jets are actually tied for a playoff spot? The Jets are one of eight AFC teams sitting at 2-2. Six of those teams are in the running for the final two wild cards (the Browns lead the AFC North and the Jaguars lead the AFC South). The Bengals and Titans currently occupy the last spots, followed by the Ravens, Jets, Chargers and Broncos.

The Jets have already lost to the Bengals and Ravens and are 2-2 in conference play, so they’re a little behind the eight-ball. But a win over the Browns helps and the Jets still have the Broncos and Jaguars on the schedule.

It’s definitely early to start thinking playoffs, but with everything that happened to the Jets over the last two months, they’ll gladly take just being in the mix through four weeks.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire