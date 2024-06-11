Where Jets, Haason Reddick go from here as holdout officially begins

Haason Reddick wants a new contract. No, he wasn’t thrilled with his usage in Sean Desai/Matt Patricia's defense last year (48 snaps in coverage), but the root of his frustrations, and the primary reason he asked the Eagles to trade him, was because he wasn’t happy with his current deal. Reddick’s current contract pays him $15 million annually. Nick Bosa (49ers), Josh Allen (Jaguars) and Brian Burns (Giants) all recently signed contracts worth north of $28 million annually. That’s the realm Reddick, fourth-most sacks in the NFL since 2020 (50.5), wants to be in, too.

The Jets have enjoyed their quiet offseason – quite the opposite from the Circus of 2023. They have Super Bowl hype, yes, but they’re not boasting about it. They believe they’re significantly improved, yes, but there are no external cameras to document it.

Attention breeds drama. The Jets want as little of that as possible. Their goal: Fly as under the radar as a team in New York possibly can.

Mission almost accomplished. They were dealt their first storm on Tuesday.

Reddick, among the team’s biggest offseason acquisitions, is officially a holdout.

The Eagles were not willing to pay Reddick, who will turn 30 next month, that deal. Instead, they signed 26-year-old Bryce Huff to a contract worth $17 million annually and shipped Reddick to the Jets.

Contract-hungry players holding out is nothing new. What’s surprising about the Jets-Reddick situation is the team felt they and the player were on the same page at the time of the trade. The Jets made things clear to Reddick: They would not rip up his contract before the season. They directly communicated that while adjustments could be discussed (adding incentives based on performances to his current deal), there would not be an extension. Reddick would play out the deal, and if his sack production continued, he’d receive the salary he coveted as a free agent (either with the Jets or another team) after 2024. The two sides would reassess after the season if Reddick wanted to continue to play for the Jets.

Reddick was on board. He had a tremendous visit with the team, sources told SNY, when he showed up to take his physical and finalize the trade from Philadelphia. Additional sources informed SNY that Reddick told members of the team he would be in attendance for the offseason program (including organized team activities) and minicamp on his current contract.

Then, something changed.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at last week’s final media-open organized team activity that he hadn't had contact with Reddick up to that point, although the Jets knew what he was doing. He then said he expected he would attend mandatory minicamp.

Reddick was the only player not in attendance for Monday’s internal media day. He then no-showed for the start of on-field drills on Tuesday, as first reported by SNY. Reddick forgoed a $250,000 workout bonus by skipping the offseason program. He is subject to fines after skipping mandatory minicamp.

The Jets do not know when Reddick plans on showing up. They believe he will be there for training camp, but because of the lack of communication, nothing is certain. Reddick denied comment on his contract or intentions when approached by the New York Post at a recent football camp.

Despite the optics, the Jets aren’t overly concerned that Reddick’s absence will impact his on-field production this season. This is not a player whose physical shape is ever questioned, and they know he is working out on his own. He will return to form (double-digit sacks each of the last four seasons, 27 the last two years) whenever he arrives and be a dynamic force on their attack-first defensive line. Reddick will join Will McDonald, Quinnen Williams and Jermaine Johnson to complete one of the NFL’s more talented defensive fronts.

The Jets still believe Reddick will be a mentor and leader on their defense, too. Their continued praise of his character is genuine.

They’re simply awaiting his arrival — and as surprised as anyone else he’s not here yet.