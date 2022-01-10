Here is where Jets, Giants will pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Robert Saleh and Joe Judge on field pregame in preseason

It's become tradition at this point to root for higher draft picks once both New York teams are eliminated from playoff contention.

And it's yet another season where both the Jets and Giants will be drafting inside of the top 10.

But this time, New York football fans don't have to wait that long, as both teams have first-round picks from teams that were almost as bad as them.



Now that the season is over, the Jets and Giants have their draft picks set.

The Jets' own first-rounder will be No. 4. However, thanks to a phenomenal trade by Joe Douglas where the Jets shipped safety Jamal Adams to Seattle, the Jets also have the Seahawks' first-rounder.

And after the Seahawks went 7-10, the Jets will also select No. 10. Of course, the Seahawks earned a gritty win in Arizona on Sunday, hurting the stock of the pick on the final day of the season. But nonetheless, two top-10 picks is nothing to complain about, especially for a team that showed promise as the season has gone on.

The Giants fared well with their picks, also. Their own selection is the No. 5 pick in the draft. They also acquired the Chicago Bears' first-rounder on draft night last season when the Bears and Giants swapped picks 11 and 20. The Bears finished this season 6-11, good for the No. 7 pick in April.

Dominant edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson probably won't make it to East Rutherford, but Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis, Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal, and plenty of others remain key targets for both Gang Green and Big Blue.