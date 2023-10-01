Where was Jermaine Burton vs. Mississippi State? What we're hearing

Along with Alabama football players and staff members exiting the field, receiver Jermaine Burton dashed into the visiting tunnel Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium shaking a cowbell.

He didn't get much playing time, but he seemed to be in good spirits as he celebrated the Crimson Tide's 40-17 victory over Mississippi State.

Burton only saw nine snaps against the Bulldogs, per Pro Football Focus' charting. Despite being listed at the top of the depth chart at the Z wide receiver spot, Burton did not get the start. Instead, his backup Kendrick Law did.

It was a surprising decision, considering he's been the most productive and arguably best receiver for the Crimson Tide this season. Even after the limited snap usage vs. Mississippi State, Burton still leads Alabama with 189 receiving yards and is tied for the lead with two receiving touchdowns. Burton has also been the most consistent deep threat, averaging 23.63 yards per catch on eight receptions.

There's no indication from multiple sources around the Alabama football program that Burton's lack of playing time vs. the Bulldogs was the result of an injury or a suspension or anything of that nature. Instead, it was likely a decision to get Law and other receivers more work.

It was clear Alabama had an edge over the Bulldogs, even on the road. That allows you to get quality reps to some other players who need some such as Law. Plus, it was clear the Crimson Tide was quite focused on running the ball first and foremost against the Bulldogs. Alabama finished the game with 43 rushing attempts compared to 13 pass attempts. Law also plays a physical brand of football that bodes well for blocking in a run-heavy game plan.

Law didn't see a lot more time, though. He only had 17 of 59 possible snaps, per PFF. The receiver snaps were distributed as such: Isaiah Bond (34), Malik Benson (33), Ja'Corey Brooks (20), Kendrick Law (17), Jalen Hale (14), Kobe Prentice (12), Jermaine Burton (9), Shazz Preston (4).

The snap counts so far this season at receiver have gone Bond (196), Burton (182), Benson (143), Brooks (106), Law (69), Prentice (67), Hale (52), Preston (7) and Jaren Hamilton (2).

A game against a lesser opponent in the first half of the season like Alabama had vs. Mississippi State presents a chance to see more of what the receiver depth has to offer. Sure, you can give them snaps against non Power Five opponents, but that doesn't give experience like playing in cowbell-filled Davis Wade Stadium will. In case of injury or just needing an offensive spark later in the season, developing depth is important. Especially for these younger receivers who are still underclassmen.

Alabama had the chance to give some more work to Law and others, and the Crimson Tide took advantage of it. There's no indication Burton won't be contributing again soon in a big way.

